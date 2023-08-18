 

Madonna Looks Stunning During 65th Birthday Celebration in Filter-Free Photo

Madonna Looks Stunning During 65th Birthday Celebration in Filter-Free Photo
Instagram/madonna
Celebrity

In a photo uploaded via social media by her pal and talent agent Maha Dakhil Jackson, the 'Material Girl' songstress shows off her flawless wrinkle-free face with minimal makeup.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna is looking stunning in a rare filter-free photo. The "Material Girl" songstress, who usually shares heavily filtered photos of herself, has flaunted her real skin texture while celebrating her 65th birthday with her loved ones.

The Queen of Pop could be seen showing off her wrinkle-free face in an unfiltered picture that was uploaded via Instagram by talent agent Maha Dakhil Jackson. In the Wednesday, August 16 post, the singer was striking a pose and smiling next to Maha.

In the snap, Madonna was seen with minimal make-up and pink lipstick. She let loose her straight long blonde hair and parted it in the middle. For the get-up, she opted to wear a short-sleeved black shirt that came with abstract white patterns. She added a sparkling silver necklace to complete the look.

Maha also shared another photo of her and Madonna. In this particular picture, the "Like a Prayer" singer had a full makeup on. She was wearing a short-sleeved long white dress that had colorful floral patterns and a plunging neckline. She put on several bracelets, a necklace and a pair of sunglasses. She also carried a small purse in one of her hands.

Along with the pictures, Maha paid tribute to Madonna by writing in the caption, "Happy birthday to my dear sister, 'a bride married to amazement' Viva with that badass life force." She added, "I cherish you."

  Editors' Pick

Madonna was soon showered with praises for her beauty in the filter-free photo. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user exclaimed, "GORGEOUS untouched photo! Love it," adding two red heart emojis. Another joined in, "Beautiful - Happy amazing birthday @madonna wishing you the upmost best."

The compliments did not stop there. With several additions of heart emojis, a third gushed, "Beautifull [sic] non filter picture." Similarly, a fourth marveled, "Happy birthday M looking gorgeous [a red heart emoji]."

Madonna herself has treated her fans to a better look at the outfit she wore on her birthday. On August 16, she unleashed a video via TikTok wherein she showed off her nearly all-black ensemble. In the clip, she was documented wearing a long-sleeved black crop shirt with white and green patterns and a pair of matching pants.

Under the top, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer donned a black lace corset. She also put on a pair of black gloves, huge earrings and a silver necklace. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Tp Me! [sic]."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce Gives Shout-Out to Shakira During 'Renaissance' Tour's Tampa Stop

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury
Related Posts
Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates

Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates

Madonna Resumes Rehearsals for Delayed 'Celebration Tour'

Madonna Resumes Rehearsals for Delayed 'Celebration Tour'

Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday

Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Latest News
Raquel Leviss Thinks Her Tom Sandoval Affair Gives a Positive Impact on 'Vanderpump Rules'
  • Aug 18, 2023

Raquel Leviss Thinks Her Tom Sandoval Affair Gives a Positive Impact on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Kristen Bell Unfazed by Online Criticism on Her Parenting
  • Aug 18, 2023

Kristen Bell Unfazed by Online Criticism on Her Parenting

Katy Perry's Song Co-Writer Mysteriously Goes Missing in Beverly Hills
  • Aug 18, 2023

Katy Perry's Song Co-Writer Mysteriously Goes Missing in Beverly Hills

Shy Glizzy's DJ Claims Rapper Is Alive Despite Rumors
  • Aug 18, 2023

Shy Glizzy's DJ Claims Rapper Is Alive Despite Rumors

'Big Brother' Recap: New Enemy of the House, Tearful Eviction
  • Aug 18, 2023

'Big Brother' Recap: New Enemy of the House, Tearful Eviction

IShowSpeed Avoids Punishment From YouTube After Penis-Flashing Incident
  • Aug 18, 2023

IShowSpeed Avoids Punishment From YouTube After Penis-Flashing Incident

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status