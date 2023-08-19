Kid Rock Called 'Hypocrite' for Drinking Bud Light After Ranting Against Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Cover Images/Instagram/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 'Cowboy' crooner becomes the butt of the jokes on X, formerly Twitter, after he was caught consuming the beer despite slamming its partnership with the transgender activist months prior.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kid Rock has been dragged online after he was caught drinking a Bud Light. The "Cowboy" singer was called a "hypocrite" for consuming the beer despite calling for its boycott due to its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

On Thursday night, August 17, the 52-year-old was spotted at Skydeck in Nashville for a Colt Ford show. A video obtained by TMZ showed the singer talking with friends while holding a blue beer can that had large white letters on it, seemingly Bud Light.

Many on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, have since shared the zoomed-in images from the video. Alongside one picture, one user wrote, "Typical Maga Hypocrite! #KidRock #BudLight."

Another penned, "that was quick lmao these guys have no honor." Someone else chimed in, "yall just now learning kid rock is a hypocrite lol." A different individual added, "This a**hole, who led the Bud Light boycott, captured drinking what else...a Bud Light. F**king clowns."

Earlier this year, Kid Rock posted a video of him shooting Bud Light cans in the wake of Dylan sponsorship. The musician said that he wanted his message to be as "clear and concise as possible," before bluntly saying, "F**k Bud Light, and f**k Anheuser-Busch."

Howard Stern and Rosie O'Donnell have since spoken out to support Dylan. "I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me, 'Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?' I don't know why he got so upset. Kid Rock, I know him. He's got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar! I'm really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, 'F**k Anheuser-Busch.' I don't get it," Howard said.

Rosie, in the meantime, slammed the rocker on her "Onward" podcast. In the April 11 episode where Dylan appeared as a guest, the actress said, "Kid Rock had to take an assault weapon and shoot the boxes of beer, proving what? Beer companies have been supportive of the LGBTQIA community for decades. This is not the first time. Who do you think sponsors pride? Gay people, trans people, we drink beer too, man. Put down your gun, Kid Rock, it's in bad taste. Especially after what happened at the school in Nashville."

You can share this post!