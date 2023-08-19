 

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family

After staying in a motorhome with her children since early August, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress is caught on camera with a crew of camera men and makeup artists in Los Angeles.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has been spotted filming a new project. After calling it quits with her husband Dean McDermott and staying in an RV with her children, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress appeared to have been back to work in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, August 16, the 50-year-old actress was caught on camera filming a mysterious project. In pictures making their rounds online, she was standing among a group of camera crew and makeup artists.

It remains unknown what project that the actress is working on. However, it is believed that it is not a TV series or movie since all of them have been put on hold for weeks due to the writers and actors strikes.

For the filming, Tori was styled in a formal look. She wore a black top that came with a plunging neckline under a long-sleeved buttoned red blazer. She also donned a pair flowy long matching pants and white-and-blue Nike sneakers.

The actress put on a sparkling golden chain necklace and several matching rings to complete the ensemble. She had her long light blonde hair styled into loose waves and parted it in the middle.

The photos of Tori going back to work came a few days after she and her children celebrated the birthday of their grandmother. On Tuesday, August 15, she uploaded a series of pictures from the celebration. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption, "Happy 79 years young to spirit animal, mama, fur baby nana, my kiddo's abuela." Tori was referring to her kids, 16-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn and 6-year-old Beau, whom she has with her rumored estranged husband Dean.

"Isabel Carnero has been in my life since I was 13 years old," she went on to write in the caption. "We've been on this crazy journey together every step of the way! Isabel is Beau's favorite human. He runs to her when she arrives. They play and chat for hours. It's so beautiful to see the unconditional love she has for me and my family. We love you with all outs hearts! Xoxo."

