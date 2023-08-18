 

50 Cent Hilariously Trolls Busta Rhymes Over His Huge Chain Necklace

The funny moment between the 'Just A Lil Bit' rapper and the 'I Know What You Want' spitter happens backstage at the 'Get Rich' tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has hilariously trolled Busta Rhymes over his choice of jewelry. During a backstage moment while going on a tour, the "Just A Lil Bit" rapper made a joke about the "I Know What You Want" spitter's huge chain necklace.

The "Power" star could be heard saying that Busta's chain necklace is too big for him in a video that the actor uploaded on his Instagram page on Thursday, August 17. He further joked that Busta has no friends and no one is telling him the truth about how the jewelry looked on him.

In the clip, Busta could be seen wearing a sparkling massive chain necklace on top of his short-sleeved tee. In addition to the necklace, he donned a huge chain bracelet on one of his hands. He was also seen carrying a paper cup of drink and a mobile phone.

Fif, in the meantime, sported a much smaller chain necklace that came with a Cross symbol. At that time, he was documented carrying a similar Cross chain on his hands. He also wore a sleeveless white tee, a wrist watch, bracelet and ring.

The clip documenting Fif making a joke about Busta's chain was later reshared via Instagram by an account named @2cool2bl0g. The post was soon flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user suggested, "Fif must be the funnest artist to go out with.. dude always makin jokes," adding a slew of smiling face with tears of joy emojis.

Similarly, another joined in, "As an engineer I found out the hard way that most artists are comedians when they phucks wit u the long way [a number of laughing emojis]." A third pointed out, "If 50 doesn't say anything no one does , he had to say it." Meanwhile, a fourth candidly stated, "Not gonna lie, that chain is too big. But Busta always does his own thing and not what everybody else is doing."

The video that 50 Cent shared captured highlights of his "Get Rich" tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fif also had another fellow rapper, DaBaby, perform at the show. About DaBaby's performance, Fif said in an Instagram post , "Charlotte was different energy level 10 @dababy on the pop out. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour." In the same post, he uploaded a series of photos from the gig.

