Quavo's First Solo Album Since Takeoff's Death 'Rocket Power' Is Finally Out

startraksphoto.com/Seth Browarnik Music

The new set, which was supposed to be released on August 4, consists of 18 tracks in total and features guest appearances from the likes of Young Thug and Future among others.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quavo has finally released his new record, "Rocket Power". The Migos member unleashed the project, which marks his first solo album since Takeoff's death, on Friday, August 18.

The set consists of 18 tracks in total and two of them feature from Takeoff. Other artists who appear on the album include Young Thug, Future, Hunxho and Baby Drill. Serving as producers are DJ Durel, Wheezy, Murda Beatz, BNYX, Buddah Bless and Pooh Beatz, among others.

"Rocket Power", which serves as a follow-up to 2018's "Quavo Huncho", was initially slated to be released on August 4. However, Quavo announced earlier this month that he had to postpone it because he and his team "gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch."

The "Hotel Lobby" spitter first announced the project back in April. Taking to Twitter, the emcee simply declared, "#RocketPower All My Emotions In This Album No Interviews."

While Quavo's new music has arrived, Takeoff's posthumous project is still in the works. In an 18-minute interview shared on his YouTube channel in July, the 32-year-old said, "I use a couple unreleased verses but I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now for his project... I don't want to be pulling the stuff then we get to his project and not know what to do."

"And knowing him, he like he want his s**t right and hold it," he said of his late nephew and bandmate, who was fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022. "I stay away from it and I just be hearing him talk to me all the time just be like - just so sacred and quiet and keep his stuff to him. So I just like leave it alone and take what I got and take what we did together and be creative with verses and quotes he always said."

You can share this post!