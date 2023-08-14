 

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm
Instagram/Facebook
Celebrity

In new photos circulating online, the 'Utopia' artist can be seen jet skiing and hanging out on a yacht with the Instagram model and some other friends during the summer vacation.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is having the time of his life in Ibiza. In new photos circulating online, the "Utopia" artist could be seen jet skiing and hanging out on a yacht with Instagram model Tianna Lynnm and some other friends during the summer getaway.

Obtained by TMZ, the photos saw the "SICKO MODE" rhymer flaunting his jet ski skills during the fun-filled outing. He was spotted spending a lot of time riding the waves in the fast water vehicle.

Among those who joined the rapper was Tianna, who donned a white bikini. The model, however, appeared to spend most of her time around one of Travis' friends.

  Editors' Pick

Travis' summer vacation came after he held concerts at the Circus Maximus venue to promote his new album "Utopia". He brought Kanye West to the stage to perform "Praise God", a track from his 2021 album "Donda" featuring Travis. Fan-taken videos from fan showed that the "Stronger" emcee followed it up with a performance of "Can't Tell Me Nothing" from his 2007 album, "Graduation".

Ye's cameo aside, Travis' concerts made headlines after it was reported that 60 fans were injured at the event and required medical attention after the show. Rome's civil protection department stated that many injuries were due to someone releasing pepper spray into the crowd, while one 14-year-old fan was hospitalized attempting to scale a 13ft wall. 

The show additionally caused tremors equivalent to a 1.3 magnitude earthquake. "An #earthquake at the #TravisScott concert in in #Rome? 60k people, 70kg each, jumping and reaching 0.15 m from ground radiate and energy of E = 6.2 MJ which is equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake, at each jump!! Enough to be recorded by a seismic station 9 km away!" Giovanni Diaferia of the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology tweeted.

Archeologists have long worried about gigs at Circus Maximus putting the ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium at risk and they have now renewed calls to end live entertainment there following Travis' recent show.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke
Related Posts
Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Travis Scott's Rome Concert Causes 1.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Travis Scott's Rome Concert Causes 1.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'

Latest News
Artist of the Week: Offset
  • Aug 14, 2023

Artist of the Week: Offset

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke
  • Aug 14, 2023

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm
  • Aug 14, 2023

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
  • Aug 14, 2023

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Jason Momoa Warns Against Visiting Maui Amid Wildfire
  • Aug 14, 2023

Jason Momoa Warns Against Visiting Maui Amid Wildfire

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires
  • Aug 14, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Most Read
Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'

Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'

Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech

Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech