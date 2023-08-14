Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

In new photos circulating online, the 'Utopia' artist can be seen jet skiing and hanging out on a yacht with the Instagram model and some other friends during the summer vacation.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is having the time of his life in Ibiza. In new photos circulating online, the "Utopia" artist could be seen jet skiing and hanging out on a yacht with Instagram model Tianna Lynnm and some other friends during the summer getaway.

Obtained by TMZ, the photos saw the "SICKO MODE" rhymer flaunting his jet ski skills during the fun-filled outing. He was spotted spending a lot of time riding the waves in the fast water vehicle.

Among those who joined the rapper was Tianna, who donned a white bikini. The model, however, appeared to spend most of her time around one of Travis' friends.

Travis' summer vacation came after he held concerts at the Circus Maximus venue to promote his new album "Utopia". He brought Kanye West to the stage to perform "Praise God", a track from his 2021 album "Donda" featuring Travis. Fan-taken videos from fan showed that the "Stronger" emcee followed it up with a performance of "Can't Tell Me Nothing" from his 2007 album, "Graduation".

Ye's cameo aside, Travis' concerts made headlines after it was reported that 60 fans were injured at the event and required medical attention after the show. Rome's civil protection department stated that many injuries were due to someone releasing pepper spray into the crowd, while one 14-year-old fan was hospitalized attempting to scale a 13ft wall.

The show additionally caused tremors equivalent to a 1.3 magnitude earthquake. "An #earthquake at the #TravisScott concert in in #Rome? 60k people, 70kg each, jumping and reaching 0.15 m from ground radiate and energy of E = 6.2 MJ which is equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake, at each jump!! Enough to be recorded by a seismic station 9 km away!" Giovanni Diaferia of the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology tweeted.

Archeologists have long worried about gigs at Circus Maximus putting the ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium at risk and they have now renewed calls to end live entertainment there following Travis' recent show.

