 

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants
Cover Images/Palace Lee/Seth Browarnik
Music

His shocking appearance on Travis' concert aside, the 'Stronger' emcee continues to show PDA with his wife Bianca Censori during their Italian vacay as he's pictured grabbing his wife's butts.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has returned. The "Gold Digger" rapper performed for the first time since his controversial anti-Semitic rants as he joined Travis Scott (II) at the latter's "Utopia" concert at Rome's Circus Maximus on Monday, August 7.

Before Ye hit the stage, Travis introduced the Yeezy designer as the "only one human being on this mother f**king planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f**king thing." The former husband of Kim Kardashian then excited fans with a performance of "Praise God", a track from his 2021 album "Donda" featuring Travis.

Maybe because it was his first performance after a while, Ye appeared struggling to remember the full lyrics of the song. Thankfully, they performed with a backing track. Fan-taken videos from fan showed that the "Stronger" emcee followed it up with a performance of "Can't Tell Me Nothing" from his 2007 album, "Graduation".

  Editors' Pick

At one point, Travis made a gushing commentary about his collaborator, who serves as a producer for his new album. "There is no 'Utopia' without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye," he told the crowd.

His appearance on Travis' concert aside, Ye continued to show PDA with his wife Bianca Censori during their Italian vacay. In pictures obtained by TMZ, the couple was photographed getting intimate with Ye hugging and grabbing his wife's butts while out in Rome for Travis' show.

For the outing, Bianca once again left little to the imagination. Freeing her nipple, she wore a sheer white bodysuit that she paired with white pumps. As for Ye, the father of four stuck with his recent go-to style, sporting an all-black ensemble while going barefoot.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Chris Noth Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accusations as He Deems His Infidelity 'Isn't a Crime'
Related Posts
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Kanye West's Childhood House Replica From Album Listening Party Is on Sale

Kanye West's Childhood House Replica From Album Listening Party Is on Sale

Report: Music Producer Teases New Songs On Kanye West's Upcoming Album

Report: Music Producer Teases New Songs On Kanye West's Upcoming Album

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Latest News
Dua Lipa Feels Divulging Private Life in Music Has Become Artists' Marketing Gimmick
  • Aug 08, 2023

Dua Lipa Feels Divulging Private Life in Music Has Become Artists' Marketing Gimmick

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors
  • Aug 08, 2023

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants
  • Aug 08, 2023

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87
  • Aug 08, 2023

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed
  • Aug 08, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season
  • Aug 08, 2023

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season

Most Read
Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music
Music

Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Beyonce Pays $100K to Keep Local Trains Running After Weather Delays Her Concert

Beyonce Pays $100K to Keep Local Trains Running After Weather Delays Her Concert

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star