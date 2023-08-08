Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants

Cover Images/Palace Lee/Seth Browarnik Music

His shocking appearance on Travis' concert aside, the 'Stronger' emcee continues to show PDA with his wife Bianca Censori during their Italian vacay as he's pictured grabbing his wife's butts.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has returned. The "Gold Digger" rapper performed for the first time since his controversial anti-Semitic rants as he joined Travis Scott (II) at the latter's "Utopia" concert at Rome's Circus Maximus on Monday, August 7.

Before Ye hit the stage, Travis introduced the Yeezy designer as the "only one human being on this mother f**king planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f**king thing." The former husband of Kim Kardashian then excited fans with a performance of "Praise God", a track from his 2021 album "Donda" featuring Travis.

Maybe because it was his first performance after a while, Ye appeared struggling to remember the full lyrics of the song. Thankfully, they performed with a backing track. Fan-taken videos from fan showed that the "Stronger" emcee followed it up with a performance of "Can't Tell Me Nothing" from his 2007 album, "Graduation".

At one point, Travis made a gushing commentary about his collaborator, who serves as a producer for his new album. "There is no 'Utopia' without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye," he told the crowd.

His appearance on Travis' concert aside, Ye continued to show PDA with his wife Bianca Censori during their Italian vacay. In pictures obtained by TMZ, the couple was photographed getting intimate with Ye hugging and grabbing his wife's butts while out in Rome for Travis' show.

For the outing, Bianca once again left little to the imagination. Freeing her nipple, she wore a sheer white bodysuit that she paired with white pumps. As for Ye, the father of four stuck with his recent go-to style, sporting an all-black ensemble while going barefoot.

