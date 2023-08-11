Travis Scott's Rome Concert Causes 1.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Instagram Music

The 'Utopia' rapper and the concertgoers attending his one-off gig at the historic Circus Maximus in Rome have caused tremors equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott's gig at a historic venue in Rome caused tremors equivalent to a 1.3 magnitude earthquake. Archeologists in the Italian city have expressed concern about concerts being held at the Circus Maximus venue following the rapper's one-off show there on Monday, August 7 to promote his new album "Utopia" after experts recorded worrying readings.

"An #earthquake at the #TravisScott concert in in #Rome? 60k people, 70kg each, jumping and reaching 0.15 m from ground radiate and energy of E = 6.2 MJ which is equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake, at each jump!! Enough to be recorded by a seismic station 9 km away!" Giovanni Diaferia of the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology tweeted.

Archeologists have long worried about gigs at Circus Maximus putting the ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium at risk and they have now renewed calls to end live entertainment there following Scott's recent show.

According to CNN, Alfonsina Russo, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, said, "The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall. These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby. Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety."

Previous concerts held at the venue include gigs by The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, and Bruce Springsteen.

Scott drew an audience of 70,000 to the venue after announcing the one-off show on August 1. He had previously planned to play a concert at the pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 28 but the event was cancelled due to "complex production issues."

A statement from organisers at Live Nation explained, "We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert."

"We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future."

You can share this post!