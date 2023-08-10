 

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Hours after 60 fans were reportedly injured at his Circus Maximus show in Rome, the 'Utopia' artist is photographed out and about in the Monti neighborhood with a mystery woman.

  Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) appeared to be unfazed by the chaos taking place at his concert in Rome on Monday, August 7. Hours after 60 fans were reportedly injured at the show, the rapper was photographed out and about with a mystery woman.

In a new picture that circulated online, the "SICKO MODE" rhymer was seen enjoying al fresco on pizza and fettuccini at a restaurant in Rome's trendy Monti neighborhood on Tuesday.

Travis, who shares two kids with Kylie Jenner, dressed casually in a gray tank top, baring his tattooed arms. The Cactus Jack owner paired the look with black flared, detachable cargo pants, sneakers and expensive diamond jewelry.

He was joined by an unidentified busty blonde who mirrored his look. The woman sported a plunging gray crop top and a pair of light-washed denim pants and white shoes.

Travis' outing came after his performance at Rome's Circus Maximus brought in a massive crowd of somewhere around 60K fans. The show went chaotic at one point as 60 concertgoers were reportedly injured and required medical attention after the show.

Rome's civil protection department stated that many injuries were due to someone releasing pepper spray into the crowd, while one 14-year-old fan was hospitalized attempting to scale a 13ft wall. Italian news site Ansa and New York Times also reported that Travis' Apple Music-sponsored concert at the ancient chariot-racing stadium caused an earthquake-like effect through the city.

This wasn't the first time fans were injured at Travis' show. Ten people were killed and hundreds were injured due to a sudden crowd surge at his Astroworld concert back in 2021. While he is currently facing civil lawsuits, the "Utopia" artist, who claimed that he wasn't aware of the severity of the situation, will not be indicted on any criminal charges stemming from the concert.

