Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

The pregnant 'The Kardashians' star treats fans to another picture of her showing off her burgeoning belly, but it is the 'inappropriate' caption of her post that catches people's attention.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian has been making use of her Instagram account to flaunt her baby bump. "The Kardashians" star recently treated fans to another picture of her showing off her burgeoning belly, but it was the "inappropriate" caption of her post that caught people's attention.

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old shared a carousel of pictures from her peaceful getaway in Montecito, CA. One of the photos saw a reflection in a sliding glass door, while another featured the Poosh founder showcasing her toned legs in what appeared to be a pair of black yoga shorts and matching long sleeve sweatshirts.

One other snap saw her and husband Travis Barker canoodling in a chaise lounge on their patio. The reality TV star also included a video of a beautiful ocean view from her balcony as well as a shot of her meal. "The ocean calms the fire in me," so Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Fans were livid over the insensitive caption as the ill-timed post was made amid the deadly wildfires on Maui. "Go to hell with that picture and caption. You know exactly what you're doing. Hell, I'll bet you're going to profit off of this tragedy in some way. You people always find a way. Unbelievable. What if that was YOUR family on Maui. Put yourself in others shoes than your own. For once in your materialistic sad life," a critic commented underneath Kourtney's post.

"Out of alllll the captions in the world, you chose this one, at this time," one other echoed the sentiment. "THE INSENSITIVITY! [middle finger emoji] off. Ion like u," someone added, with another user urging the daughter of Kris Jenner to "think before you post."

However, some others came to Kourtney's defense. "Seriously people just look for a reason to not complain or not like her. I think we can still be compassionate to the people in Maui, and each do our part to help, but that doesn't mean we can't ever use the word fire again. Stop being so offended by every. Little. Thing. And your lives will be much happier," one fan noted.

"How about lets stop hating on the pregnant lady. Shes a fire sign (aries) and by the ocean simply using a cute insta quote. Lets bffr. Knowing how judgmental ppl are is she really gonna make a callous joke, referencing Hawaii burning??" one other said.

Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm, passed through Hawaii on Tuesday, August 8. Its wind fueled a wildfire that killed at least 93 people in the Maui town of Lahaina. Meanwhile, more than 1,300 people have been displaced and almost 11,000 people have no power.

