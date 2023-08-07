Halsey Treats Fans to Topless Pic as She Explains Her 1-Year Absence

Instagram Celebrity

Releasing a mirror selfie of herself wearing nothing but butterfly wings and nude-colored underwear, the 'Bad at Love' songstress shares the reason why she went 'a little MIA the past year.'

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halsey has treated her fans to a topless picture of herself. On Saturday, August 5, the "Bad at Love" songstress unleashed the racy photo via social media while opening up about the real reason why she went missing for one year.

Making use of Instagram Story, the 28-year-old pop star let out the sultry mirror selfie that exposes her body tattoos. Though she went topless, she still wore a pair of underwear in nude color and added a pair of massive pink butterfly wings on her back.

Striking a pose in front of a huge mirror, the "Without Me" singer stuck out her tongue and strategically covered her breasts with one of her hands. She also used a pink bow emoji to give extra cover to one of them. For the mirror selfie, she let loose her curly long black hair.

Over the snap, Halsey additionally revealed why she went missing by writing, "I know I have been a little MIA the past year. (I'm in my Saturn return, ifknky.) Can't leave the chrysalis while I'm still gooey." She went on to say, "See you when my wings come in. Thanks for your patience."

The "11 Minutes" songstress might have gone "MIA" to prepare for her new album. Near the end of July, she replied to a fan's question about the process of creating the album. "As of right now I'm approaching it kinda how I approached 'Manic'. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home," she stated.

Halsey also explained that she has done "some of my best songwriting." She additionally revealed that "a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote ['If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'] (sic)." She was making a reference to her fourth studio album which was released back in August 2021.

In April, the "Walls Could Talk" singer revealed that she signed a new deal with Columbia Records after departing Capitol Records. In an interview with Variety, she stated, "After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans."

You can share this post!