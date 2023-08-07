 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

In other news related to the 'Kardashians' star, the 44-year-old pregnant beauty treats fans to a series of new Instagram photos of her flaunting her baby bump.

  Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so into PDA on and off camera. Pardyalone, who recently teamed up with Travis for his new song "Alone", revealed that the pair cannot keep their hands off each other even if the camera doesn't roll around them.

"They're PDA as f**k," Pardyalone, who parodied a Kravis kissing scene from "The Kardashians" to promote his collaborative song with the Blink-182 drummer, said to Page Six in a backstage interview at Lollapalooza. "They will not stop kissing, for real. I'm like, 'Yo, chill.' "

Pardyalone went on to say, "It's so real. It's probably more real [than what's shown on TV]. In real life, they really are, like, sucking face all the time." Born Kalvin Tyler Beal, he also raved about how amazing it was to have Kourtney reposting his new song on social media.

He additionally noted that he's happy for the couple after finding out that they're expecting their first child together. "I haven't really had a chance to talk to Travis but congrats, bro!" the Big Lake, Minn., native said, adding that he sent Travis a text as soon as he heard the news. "If you f**king see this, congrats!"

In other news related to Kourtney, the pregnant reality TV star treated fans to a series of new photos of her flaunting her baby bump. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum proudly revealed her growing belly while donning a bold blue outfit.

In the Saturday, August 5 post, the 44-year-old star could be seen rocking a blue jacket that was cropped above her baby bump. The Poosh founder paired the look with a tiny blue skirt and silver peep-toe pumps. Sporting a soft nude makeup, Kourtney struck some poses in front of a huge painting.

Fans, meanwhile, left gushing comments underneath the post. "I love when pregnant women dress like they aren't pregnant and STILL pull it off! 44 where??" one fan wrote. Another excited fan said, "We love KRAVIS baby We are so happy, for you! MOMMY," while some others left fire emojis in the comments.

The Lemme founder previously posted a photo of the same blue look back in July for her first post on Threads. "Hanging on by a thread," she cheekily captioned the snap at the time, referring to the three blue threads that seemingly held her mini skirt together at the side.

