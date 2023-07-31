 

Halsey Dishes on Her Approach to Her New Album

Halsey Dishes on Her Approach to Her New Album
Instagram
Music

The 'Without Me' singer has provided fans with an update on her follow-up to 2021's 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' as she reflected on how she worked on her 2020 LP 'Manic'.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halsey is "approaching" her new album with "no strict genre parameters." The "Nightmare" singer has provided fans with an update on her follow-up to 2021's "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" and revealed she's done "some of my best songwriting" penning tunes in the same way she did for her 2020 LP "Manic".

Asked by a fan how she is doing with the record, she replied, "As of right now I'm approaching it kinda how I approached 'Manic'. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home."

She added that she's done "some of my best songwriting" and that "a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote ['If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'] (sic)". Last month, the "Without Me" hitmaker signed a new record deal with Columbia Records after parting ways with Capitol.

In April, the "11 Minutes" singer's managers, Anti-Pop's Jason Aron and Anthony Li, confirmed Halsey - who uses the pronouns she/they - had departed Capitol Records after eight years, however, she also teased new music is on the way. In a statement issued to Variety, Halsey said at the time, "After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans."

  Editors' Pick

The label added, "Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavours."

And the outlet later confirmed that the singer is back with the major label she released her hits "Closer" and "Without Me" via. While no reason for the split from Capitol's Astralwerks imprint was made clear, the 28-year-old pop star previously got into a dispute with Capitol about her song "So Good", with the label allegedly wanting the track to go viral on TikTok before its release.

In an ironically viral TikTok, the "Bad At Love" singer claimed the label wouldn't release the tune, "unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok". She had written in the caption, "Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP. But my record label won't let me."

She later shared a clip of the track on the video-sharing app and said, "After a tremendous amount of f*** s***, 'So Good' is finally coming out June 9th. Video dropping the next day. And now I can go back to using TikTok for my real plan: Using witchcraft to take over the world. Thanks for keeping up with this fiasco. Hope you love the song."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split
Related Posts
Halsey Returns to Old Label Columbia Records After Leaving Capitol Following Dispute

Halsey Returns to Old Label Columbia Records After Leaving Capitol Following Dispute

Halsey Files for Full Physical Custody of Son After Alev Aydin Split

Halsey Files for Full Physical Custody of Son After Alev Aydin Split

Artist of the Week: Halsey

Artist of the Week: Halsey

Halsey Credits Alanis Morissette for Helping Her Career With 'Best F**k You Songs'

Halsey Credits Alanis Morissette for Helping Her Career With 'Best F**k You Songs'

Latest News
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest
  • Jul 31, 2023

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance
  • Jul 31, 2023

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics
  • Jul 31, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School
  • Jul 31, 2023

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry
  • Jul 31, 2023

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry

Most Read
Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab
Music

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'

Duran Duran to Raise Funds for Cancer Charity at Concert in Honor of Guitarist Andy Taylor

Duran Duran to Raise Funds for Cancer Charity at Concert in Honor of Guitarist Andy Taylor

Latto Draws Mixed Reactions With Her Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'

Latto Draws Mixed Reactions With Her Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'

Cardi B Defended by Fans After Throwing Mic at Concertgoer Who Tosses Drink at Her Onstage

Cardi B Defended by Fans After Throwing Mic at Concertgoer Who Tosses Drink at Her Onstage

Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts

Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

DDG Announces Retirement From YouTube to Focus on Music

DDG Announces Retirement From YouTube to Focus on Music