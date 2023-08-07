Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick 'Saddened' to Call Off Their 2-Year Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

Two years after getting engaged, the season 11 star of 'The Bachelor' and her fiance announce via social media that 'with heavy hearts,' they have decided to end their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are "saddened" to call off their engagement. Two years after announcing that they have gotten engaged, the season 11 star of "The Bachelor" and her fiance shared via social media that the two of them have made a decision to go separate ways.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and her beau shared the shocking news via Instagram on Sunday, August 6. Through a joint post, they wrote, "After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement."

The two Bachelor Nation stars went on to say, "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate." They added, "Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

Despite their breakup, Kaitlyn and Jason assured fans that they will remain on good terms with each other. "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die," the two continued.

"We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years," they further noted. "Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don't know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts. Kaitlyn and Jason."

Kaitlyn and Jason started dating back in 2019. Around two years later, in May 2021, they got engaged in Nashville, Tennessee. He proposed to her while they were taping for an episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast. "It was everything I could have asked for. The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives," Kaitlyn recalled his proposal in an interview with ET at that time.

"We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out," she continued. "I really did think a Jason way of doing it would have been something extravagant and really big. I actually thought he was going to do it maybe in Mexico, on the beach, and I would have saw it coming. I really wanted it to be intimate, so I loved that it was just during our podcast."

