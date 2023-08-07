Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tim Anderson has become the butt of Internet jokes over his recent altercation with Jose Ramirez. The Chicago White Sox infielder has been clowned by many online users after he was knocked down by his opponent during their brawl.

During the Saturday, August 5 game, Ramirez slid headfirst into second base between Anderson's legs. The latter kept his tag on Ramirez'ss back as he stood over and straddled him.

Seemingly got irritated, Ramirez got up and yelled at Anderson while pointing his finger in his face. It prompted Anderson to take off his glove and threw the first punch and another that missed. Ramirez then fought back, hitting Anderson's jaw that sent the latter to the ground.

A video from the altercation has since gone viral. Commenting on the clip, one person wrote, "Not you embarrassing as a husband AND can't fight." Another penned, "This exactly how he fought them allegations." Someone else added, "lmafooo ik his wife just be shaking her head with it down ; he's so embarrassing." A different individual chimed in, "How you out here cheating on your wife and you can't fight ? Embarrassing."

The trolls seemingly made a reference to Anderson's cheating scandal. The MLB star, however, has owned up to his mistake and admitted that he "made a couple decisions that probably shouldn't have been made" during his marriage to Bria Anderson.

"The goal was never to really play with anybody's feelings. It was more so, I was just trying to find who I am and continue to keep going and identify myself," he said in June. "I made a couple decisions that probably shouldn't have been made along the way, but I'm open to dealing with them and growing with them."

"This is what it is. I'm willing to take whatever smoke comes with it, and I just really want to be honest," he continued. "Really, the most honest I can be with the world, with the people around me and the people I love and just continue to keep stepping by faith, having faith in everything I do and just knowing that all this is going to get better at the end of the day."

