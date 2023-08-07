 

Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game

Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game
Instagram
Celebrity

During the Saturday, August 5 game, Ramirez slid headfirst into second base between Anderson's legs and the latter kept his tag on Ramirez'ss back as he stood over and straddled him.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim Anderson has become the butt of Internet jokes over his recent altercation with Jose Ramirez. The Chicago White Sox infielder has been clowned by many online users after he was knocked down by his opponent during their brawl.

During the Saturday, August 5 game, Ramirez slid headfirst into second base between Anderson's legs. The latter kept his tag on Ramirez'ss back as he stood over and straddled him.

Seemingly got irritated, Ramirez got up and yelled at Anderson while pointing his finger in his face. It prompted Anderson to take off his glove and threw the first punch and another that missed. Ramirez then fought back, hitting Anderson's jaw that sent the latter to the ground.

A video from the altercation has since gone viral. Commenting on the clip, one person wrote, "Not you embarrassing as a husband AND can't fight." Another penned, "This exactly how he fought them allegations." Someone else added, "lmafooo ik his wife just be shaking her head with it down ; he's so embarrassing." A different individual chimed in, "How you out here cheating on your wife and you can't fight ? Embarrassing."

  Editors' Pick

The trolls seemingly made a reference to Anderson's cheating scandal. The MLB star, however, has owned up to his mistake and admitted that he "made a couple decisions that probably shouldn't have been made" during his marriage to Bria Anderson.

"The goal was never to really play with anybody's feelings. It was more so, I was just trying to find who I am and continue to keep going and identify myself," he said in June. "I made a couple decisions that probably shouldn't have been made along the way, but I'm open to dealing with them and growing with them."

"This is what it is. I'm willing to take whatever smoke comes with it, and I just really want to be honest," he continued. "Really, the most honest I can be with the world, with the people around me and the people I love and just continue to keep stepping by faith, having faith in everything I do and just knowing that all this is going to get better at the end of the day."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Asian Doll Defends Summer Walker Against Body Shamers
Related Posts
Tim Anderson's Wife Bria Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate His 30th Birthday After Cheating Scandal

Tim Anderson's Wife Bria Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate His 30th Birthday After Cheating Scandal

Tim Anderson and Wife Bria Go to Therapy After Cheating Scandal

Tim Anderson and Wife Bria Go to Therapy After Cheating Scandal

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson's Wife Says They're 'Working' on Marriage Despite His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson's Wife Says They're 'Working' on Marriage Despite His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Latest News
Bella Hadid Proud of Herself After Recovering From Illness, Shares Photos of Her Health Struggle
  • Aug 07, 2023

Bella Hadid Proud of Herself After Recovering From Illness, Shares Photos of Her Health Struggle

Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game
  • Aug 07, 2023

Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role
  • Aug 07, 2023

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role

Asian Doll Defends Summer Walker Against Body Shamers
  • Aug 07, 2023

Asian Doll Defends Summer Walker Against Body Shamers

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo
  • Aug 07, 2023

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel
  • Aug 07, 2023

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Dean McDermott Gets Mad at Tori Spelling for Living in RV, Accuses Her of Seeking Pity

Dean McDermott Gets Mad at Tori Spelling for Living in RV, Accuses Her of Seeking Pity