Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend
The 26-year-old Dallas femcee announces her single status after debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram in late November by sharing a PDA-filled video of the two.

  Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) has called it quits with her new boyfriend. Just one month after debuting her beau on social media, the "Nunnadet S**t" raptress declared her single status.

"Single & focused," the 26-year-old penned on Twitter. In another tweet, she added, "I'm done with n***as my next pop out will be with a bad b***h."

Asian debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram in late November by sharing a PDA-filled video of the two. In the clip, the Dallas native could be seen going on a date with her man to a basketball game. At one point, the man planted a kiss on her cheek while they were in a car.

The raptress, however, faced criticism after introducing her beau to the world. One online user in particular tweeted, "Every n***a you 'date' don't have to getting posted. Normalize dating in private," to which she replied, "Normalize mind yo business & stop worth bout what the next b***h doing normalize that."

Asian went on to defend herself for having so much fun with her relationship, claiming that she didn't start doing it until six years ago. "Y'all h**s been f**king since middle school get off my d**k I just started f**king 6 years ago it's about time I started dating," so she penned in a separate tweet. "I've always been in a relationship or putting my career 1 st by overly working myself not thinking about or taking d**k. Kiss my a**."

Earlier this month, the ex-girlfriend of the late King Von fired back at one Twitter user who mocked her for dating several guys in one year. She argued, "b***h you miserable no man will never pop out with you or buy you s**t Lmaooo [crying laughing emojis] cause at this big age who's not dating lol oh b***hes that's in the YouTube & twitter comments bitter."

