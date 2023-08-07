Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby has shocked fans with his latest appearance. The "Do We Have A Problem?" spitter was spotted with some new ink on both of his arms, but some people had a hard time believing it since the emcee previously insisted that he'd never get a tattoo.

In a clip surfacing online, the 28-year-old hip-hop artist could be seen signing a contract with fellow rapper Rylo Rodriguez. What stole people's attention, however, were his tats.

"When lil baby get a tattoo?" one person asked on Twitter. "b***h I know that ain't lil baby with a tattoo????" another wrote in disbelief. A third chimed in, "lil baby having tattoos now is a shocked tho. Someone else added, "When the hell lil baby get a tattoo thoooo he been acting funny with us lately."

Baby's change of heart came as a surprise because he's constantly spoken about why he wanted to stay ink-free. He said he believes people with tattoos look like thugs and that's not a look he wanted to portray.

Meanwhile, when speaking to The New York Times in 2020, the Atlanta-born rap star said he never wanted to be seen as a "dope boy" when handling business. "I never saw me being a rapper," he explained. "A big-dog dope boy, that's it."

"Not even just a dope boy. That's why I ain't got no tattoos, because I always knew I was going to run my money up, and I was going to have to go sit in front of some people to do something with my money," he explained. "And I didn't want them to look at me like a dope boy."

"I had to keep my appearance straight," Baby further emphasized. "I literally said, 'When I sit down in front of these white folks, I don't want to have no tattoos.' In a way, it's still that today. Because when I'm sitting in these meetings, I don't have tattoos on my face. I know they'd have to think something if I've got tattoos on my face."

