Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party

Instagram Celebrity

In photos from her birthday boy's special day, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum can also be seen posing with her 5-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has treated her fans to a sneak peek at her son's first birthday party. Having thrown a lavish bash in celebration of Tatum turning one year old, the series regular of "The Kardashians" uploaded pictures taken at the special event on social media.

On Thursday, August 3, the 39-year-old reality TV star made use of Instagram to share the photos. In one of the snaps, she could be seen having a good time with her children, Tatum and True, both of whom she shares with her former partner Tristan Thompson. All three of them were all smiles as the younger ones played with toys.

For Tatum's birthday bash, Khloe donned a sleeveless long white dress that came with corset-like design and two straps. She also put on a pair of white strappy high heels, black sunglasses, a necklace, several silver rings and matching bracelets. As for her nails, she polished them in exotic red color.

Khloe's daughter True also sported a white mini dress. Hers, however, had short ruffle sleeves. The young girl completed her all-white ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and simple matching earrings, and had her long locks styled in a sleek high ponytail.

Also looking in sync with Khloe and True was Tatum. For his special occasion, the toddler sported a short-sleeved white tee, a pair of ivory short chino pants and white socks. He also had a pair of golden necklaces.

Aside from her photo with her children, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum unleashed a photo of her with older sister Kourtney Kardashian. In it, it could be seen that pregnant Kourtney chose a contrasting outfit as she wore a sheer long black dress over a black bra top and a pair of white undies. She also put on a pair of black shades.

In the August 3 post, Khloe also let out a group photo she took with Kourtney, Tristan and Travis Barker. In it, Tristan could be seen standing on the far opposite end of Khloe, whereas Travis stood next to his pregnant wife. While Tristan donned an all-white outfit, Travis sported nearly an all-black get-up.

You can share this post!