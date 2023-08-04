Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The former NFL star and the Russian model reportedly had a 'private and ensconced' dinner together at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca last week, after a sleepover at his L.A. home.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady and Irina Shayk enjoyed a secret New York City date, just days after their romance was revealed. The 46-year-old former NFL star and the 37-year-old model had a had a "private and ensconced" dinner together at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca last week.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six, "I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in." The insider added that Tom was immediately taken to a "private room" and a few minutes later when the source was outside chatting to friends, they saw "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room."

And, the loved-up new couple wanted to spend some quality time together. The source said, "It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn't want to be around people."

The witness went on, "Tom was dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers" but Irina was "much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation." Irina and Tom were first linked after they were spotted chatting at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s star-studded wedding in May.

Irina then flew to L.A., where Tom was spotted picking her up at the Bel Air hotel for a sleepover at his house. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Tom's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is "totally unbothered" about his romance with Irina.

A source told Us Weekly, "[She's] happy he's moved on because she has too. She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn't concerned one way or another."

Gisele and Tom were married between 2009 and 2022, and the celebrity duo, who have Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, together, are now focused on "co-parenting their children." The insider added, "Other than that, Tom is obviously free to date whoever he likes."

