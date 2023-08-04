 

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The former NFL star and the Russian model reportedly had a 'private and ensconced' dinner together at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca last week, after a sleepover at his L.A. home.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady and Irina Shayk enjoyed a secret New York City date, just days after their romance was revealed. The 46-year-old former NFL star and the 37-year-old model had a had a "private and ensconced" dinner together at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca last week.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six, "I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in." The insider added that Tom was immediately taken to a "private room" and a few minutes later when the source was outside chatting to friends, they saw "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room."

And, the loved-up new couple wanted to spend some quality time together. The source said, "It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn't want to be around people."

  Editors' Pick

The witness went on, "Tom was dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers" but Irina was "much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation." Irina and Tom were first linked after they were spotted chatting at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s star-studded wedding in May.

Irina then flew to L.A., where Tom was spotted picking her up at the Bel Air hotel for a sleepover at his house. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Tom's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is "totally unbothered" about his romance with Irina.

A source told Us Weekly, "[She's] happy he's moved on because she has too. She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn't concerned one way or another."

Gisele and Tom were married between 2009 and 2022, and the celebrity duo, who have Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, together, are now focused on "co-parenting their children." The insider added, "Other than that, Tom is obviously free to date whoever he likes."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party
Related Posts
Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC

Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Daughter Vivian on Safari Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Daughter Vivian on Safari Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Feel 'Attraction' Between Them After Weekend Sleepover

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Feel 'Attraction' Between Them After Weekend Sleepover

Tom Brady Already Sees a 'Future' With Irina Shayk After Sleepover

Tom Brady Already Sees a 'Future' With Irina Shayk After Sleepover

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release in Louisiana
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release in Louisiana

Sinead O'Connor Wanted to Send Message to Abusive Mom by Shredding Photo of Pope on 'SNL'
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Wanted to Send Message to Abusive Mom by Shredding Photo of Pope on 'SNL'

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV
  • Aug 04, 2023

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed
  • Aug 04, 2023

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner
  • Aug 04, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner

Most Read
Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public
Celebrity

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Bettye LaVette Recalls How She Ended Up Working as Prostitute in New York

Bettye LaVette Recalls How She Ended Up Working as Prostitute in New York

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death