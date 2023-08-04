 

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin
Cover Images/Palace Lee
Music

The former Oasis musician prefers playing intimate gigs to massive arena shows as he's 'not interested' in being a performer like the U2 and Coldplay lead vocalists.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher doesn't want to be a performer like his pal Bono and Chris Martin. The former Oasis frontman, 56, is all about singing and playing guitar at his High Flying Birds gigs - and that's it. Whilst the U2 and Coldplay frontmen are famous for their flamboyant shows.

"Some people are cut out for that kind of thing. Chris Martin for example, can do that thing with the crowd. Bono can do that thing with the crowd. I can't. I'm not interested in it," he told Radio X.

The Britpop legend insists his huge hits, including "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger", speak for themselves and don't require anything else to leave his fans in awe. He said, "That song's bigger than me. That song will be around long after I'm gone. So those big songs like that and 'Wonderwall'… I don't feel like I have to be larger than life. I mean people are here to see me. They know who I am. They know what I'm like. And that's what you pay for and that's what you get."

  Editors' Pick

Noel similarly recently admitted he's "not really comfortable" playing massive arena shows because he's not a "larger-than-life" performer like his former Oasis bandmate and arch-rival sibling Liam Gallagher. The "Pretty Boy" hitmaker prefers more intimate concerts for his solo shows.

Speaking to the same radio station, he said, "I think I prefer doing my own shows but festivals are great, because I don't tend to headline them, Glastonbury's for instance was great because I got to go on before McCartney… but I don't really have much of a preference. If I could go on tour and just do theatres all over the world that would be great, in England I do big arenas which I'm still not really comfortable about…"

Asked why that is, he replied, "I think you need a singer for that kind of thing who's a bit larger than life, I'm a bit like, 'Look I've got these songs and that's it.' I don't tend to do the audience participation things. Whereas when you do theatres, you're a bit closer to the crowd, and if they start heckling you and asking ridiculous questions you can just go, 'What was that?' "

The guitarist also quipped that Oasis' lesser-known tunes don't go down as well with US audiences as the hits. He laughed, "The Oasis ones [gigs], I tend to do most of the B-sides and in America, you might as well be talking Chinese and they're going, 'Hey man, what is this?'… but in England it's great, you've just got to balance it out so it's good for you and it's good for them."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rick Springfield Sparked Concerns as He Became So Skinny After Trying Veganism

Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC
Related Posts
Noel Gallagher Slams 'Awful' Adele in Expletive-Filled Rant

Noel Gallagher Slams 'Awful' Adele in Expletive-Filled Rant

Elon Musk Called 'Mad' by Noel Gallagher for His Ambition to Colonize Planet Mars

Elon Musk Called 'Mad' by Noel Gallagher for His Ambition to Colonize Planet Mars

Noel Gallagher's Ex-Wife Charged With Drunk Driving After Crashing Into Parked Car

Noel Gallagher's Ex-Wife Charged With Drunk Driving After Crashing Into Parked Car

Noel Gallagher's New York Show Called Off Due to 'Bomb Threat'

Noel Gallagher's New York Show Called Off Due to 'Bomb Threat'

Latest News
Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival
  • Aug 04, 2023

Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival

Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC
  • Aug 04, 2023

Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin
  • Aug 04, 2023

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Bradley Cooper Wants Tom Brady to 'Get Lost' Amid Irina Shayk Dating Reports
  • Aug 04, 2023

Bradley Cooper Wants Tom Brady to 'Get Lost' Amid Irina Shayk Dating Reports

Kelly Osbourne Admits She Purposefully Hid During Pregnancy to Avoid Getting 'Fat-Shamed'
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kelly Osbourne Admits She Purposefully Hid During Pregnancy to Avoid Getting 'Fat-Shamed'

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Most Read
Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit
Music

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

Cardi B Has Her Tampon String Swinging at Las Vegas Show

Cardi B Has Her Tampon String Swinging at Las Vegas Show

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Meek Mill Claims Hip-Hop Artists Are Paid More to Rap About 'Ignorant Stuff' Like Violence and Gun

Meek Mill Claims Hip-Hop Artists Are Paid More to Rap About 'Ignorant Stuff' Like Violence and Gun

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Quavo Pushes Back 'Rocket Power' Album Release Date

Quavo Pushes Back 'Rocket Power' Album Release Date

Travis Scott Announces 'Utopia' Show in Italy After Cancellation of Egyptian Pyramids Concert

Travis Scott Announces 'Utopia' Show in Italy After Cancellation of Egyptian Pyramids Concert