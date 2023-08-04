 

Rick Springfield Sparked Concerns as He Became So Skinny After Trying Veganism

The 'Speak to the Sky' singer talks about his diet and reveals that he tried to go vegan but it made him look like 'hell' and sparked concerns from his friends.

AceShowbiz - Rick Springfield ditched veganism. "I tried being a vegan, and it made me feel great, but I looked like hell. A friend of mine came up to me and said, 'Are you OK?' I got so thin. So I had to put fish back in [for protein]," he said.

The musician exercises "every day" and follows a pescatarian diet to maintain his "sex symbol" status at 73. After trying veganism, the sex-obsessed "Jessie's Girl" singer decided to add fish back into his diet and he insists he's never looked better.

"I work out every day. I just got a trainer, and I've been working out with him. Basically, I watch what I eat, and I try and stay active," the musician, who often performs topless, told the new issue of PEOPLE magazine when asked what the secret to staying "sexy" in his seventies is.

Rick's upcoming album, "Automatic", his first in five years, is all about "sex, God and Death." He told USA Today about the song "Come Said the Girl", "That one is all about sex, obviously. This album is about my three favourite things - God, sex and death. That's basically what I've written about the last 10 years. I'm still searching for God, interested in sex and curious about death."

The former Zoot guitarist - who has been married to the mother of his two children, Barbara Porter, since 1984 - often has fans throw their undergarments at him on stage but he's rather have than the beer cans that were pelted at him in his native Australia.

He previously told E! News, "We used to have a huge collection of bras and underwear but I grew up in Australia playing the pubs, so I've had beer cans, full beer cans, thrown at me. There were no bouncers or anything in the late 60s or 1970s. So you had a mic stand or a guitar to protect you!"

