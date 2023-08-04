 

Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC

Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC
Instagram
Celebrity

The retired NFL quarterback is expected to 'apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise' after investing in the English professional soccer club.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is officially a "minority owner" of Birmingham City FC. The NFL legend - who quit sport earlier in this year - has invested in the UK Championship side in partnership with their holding company Knighthead Capital Management LLC, and will be chairman of an advisory board working with club bosses.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, according to The Blues, will "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise" across various different areas, including the sports science department, and will advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programmes.

Tom hailed his new role as a "real honour." He said on the club's official website, "Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me."

  Editors' Pick

"BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

New Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner welcomes the "direct impact" the 46-year-old quarterback will have on the English soccer side. He said, "Tom Brady joining the Birmingham team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class."

"Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As chair of the advisory board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge."

"The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football. Success does not come overnight. It takes time. But when you have great leaders in place everything becomes possible."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival

Related Posts
Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Daughter Vivian on Safari Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Daughter Vivian on Safari Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Feel 'Attraction' Between Them After Weekend Sleepover

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Feel 'Attraction' Between Them After Weekend Sleepover

Tom Brady Already Sees a 'Future' With Irina Shayk After Sleepover

Tom Brady Already Sees a 'Future' With Irina Shayk After Sleepover

Tom Brady Shows Off Daughter Vivian's Football Catch Skills in Video

Tom Brady Shows Off Daughter Vivian's Football Catch Skills in Video

Latest News
Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Tears After Ioan Gruffudd Split
  • Aug 04, 2023

Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Tears After Ioan Gruffudd Split

Sarah Snook Devastated as Her TV Character Failed to Become CEO in 'Succession' Finale
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sarah Snook Devastated as Her TV Character Failed to Become CEO in 'Succession' Finale

'Barbie' Defended Against 'Insecure Babies' by Marc Maron
  • Aug 04, 2023

'Barbie' Defended Against 'Insecure Babies' by Marc Maron

Kate Jackson Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Jaclyn Smith
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kate Jackson Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Jaclyn Smith

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles
  • Aug 04, 2023

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival
  • Aug 04, 2023

Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival

Most Read
Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming
Celebrity

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls