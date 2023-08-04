Tom Brady Feels Honored to Be 'Minority Owner' of Birmingham City FC

Instagram Celebrity

The retired NFL quarterback is expected to 'apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise' after investing in the English professional soccer club.

Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is officially a "minority owner" of Birmingham City FC. The NFL legend - who quit sport earlier in this year - has invested in the UK Championship side in partnership with their holding company Knighthead Capital Management LLC, and will be chairman of an advisory board working with club bosses.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, according to The Blues, will "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise" across various different areas, including the sports science department, and will advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programmes.

Tom hailed his new role as a "real honour." He said on the club's official website, "Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me."

"BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

New Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner welcomes the "direct impact" the 46-year-old quarterback will have on the English soccer side. He said, "Tom Brady joining the Birmingham team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class."

"Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As chair of the advisory board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge."

"The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football. Success does not come overnight. It takes time. But when you have great leaders in place everything becomes possible."

You can share this post!