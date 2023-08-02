 

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower
Cover Images/Instagram/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

While it's unknown if the pals are still on good terms, David Beckham and his wife Victoria reportedly ended their friendship with the former 'Suits' star and her husband Prince Harry.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Serena Williams may be having a friendship rift. The Duchess of Sussex was seemingly absent from the tennis star's lavish baby shower which was documented in a YouTube vlog released on Monday, July 31.

In the vlog, in which the 23-time Grand Slam winner and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed they're expecting a second baby girl, Meghan was nowhere to be seen. It's unclear if the former "Suits" actress asked not to be filmed or if she skipped the bash.

It should be noted that Serena, who is one of Meghan's close friends, helped organize Meghan's baby shower at the Mark Hotel in New York when she was pregnant with son Archie. "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort," the tennis ace revealed to the Business of Fashion. "I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect.' "

Serena was also among the famous guests at Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. Meghan, who became friends with the athlete after meeting for the first time at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami, also flew to New York to show support to her friend as she competed in the U.S. Open the following year.

  Editors' Pick

Meghan's apparent absence at Serena's baby shower came after it was reported that Meghan and husband Prince Harry had violated the Hollywood A-lister code amid rumors that they have lost many of their famous friendships this year. "Indeed, superstition around this is such that you only see the word mouthed by a certain sector, who are so terrified of 'catching it' that they would mask up around anyone associated with a recent flop, firing or faux pas if they could," Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden told The Telegraph. "Although they would ideally never find themselves in the same room as that person again."

Celia believed that the reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced the distance from their famous friends was because of the fear of indiscretion. "Asked why Harry and Meghan were being left off so many guest lists last year, one L.A. source told The Spectator that it was partly down to their 'capacity to share.' Only Tinseltowners could call someone a 'blabbermouth' with such passive aggressive grace," she explained.

While it's unknown if Meghan and Serena are still on good terms, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Adams reportedly ended their friendship with the Sussexes. The English soccer legend was allegedly "absolutely bloody furious" after he and his wife were accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes during a tense phone call.

"David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry's wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the U.K.," said a source. It seemed like the tension was too high that "any making up now is so unlikely."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Matt Smith Reportedly Offered 'Fantastic Four' Role After Adam Driver Passed On It
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Support Calls for Adverts to Break the Gender Binary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Support Calls for Adverts to Break the Gender Binary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Called Out for Rude Response to Elderly Neighbor's Gift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Called Out for Rude Response to Elderly Neighbor's Gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Eyeing to Move to Malibu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Eyeing to Move to Malibu

Harry and Meghan's Request to Hitch a Ride With Joe Biden After Queen's Funeral Was Rejected

Harry and Meghan's Request to Hitch a Ride With Joe Biden After Queen's Funeral Was Rejected

Latest News
Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage
  • Aug 02, 2023

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo
  • Aug 02, 2023

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery
  • Aug 02, 2023

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars
  • Aug 02, 2023

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars

Most Read
Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit
Celebrity

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks