Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Cover Images/Instagram/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

While it's unknown if the pals are still on good terms, David Beckham and his wife Victoria reportedly ended their friendship with the former 'Suits' star and her husband Prince Harry.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Serena Williams may be having a friendship rift. The Duchess of Sussex was seemingly absent from the tennis star's lavish baby shower which was documented in a YouTube vlog released on Monday, July 31.

In the vlog, in which the 23-time Grand Slam winner and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed they're expecting a second baby girl, Meghan was nowhere to be seen. It's unclear if the former "Suits" actress asked not to be filmed or if she skipped the bash.

It should be noted that Serena, who is one of Meghan's close friends, helped organize Meghan's baby shower at the Mark Hotel in New York when she was pregnant with son Archie. "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort," the tennis ace revealed to the Business of Fashion. "I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect.' "

Serena was also among the famous guests at Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. Meghan, who became friends with the athlete after meeting for the first time at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami, also flew to New York to show support to her friend as she competed in the U.S. Open the following year.

Meghan's apparent absence at Serena's baby shower came after it was reported that Meghan and husband Prince Harry had violated the Hollywood A-lister code amid rumors that they have lost many of their famous friendships this year. "Indeed, superstition around this is such that you only see the word mouthed by a certain sector, who are so terrified of 'catching it' that they would mask up around anyone associated with a recent flop, firing or faux pas if they could," Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden told The Telegraph. "Although they would ideally never find themselves in the same room as that person again."

Celia believed that the reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced the distance from their famous friends was because of the fear of indiscretion. "Asked why Harry and Meghan were being left off so many guest lists last year, one L.A. source told The Spectator that it was partly down to their 'capacity to share.' Only Tinseltowners could call someone a 'blabbermouth' with such passive aggressive grace," she explained.

While it's unknown if Meghan and Serena are still on good terms, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Adams reportedly ended their friendship with the Sussexes. The English soccer legend was allegedly "absolutely bloody furious" after he and his wife were accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes during a tense phone call.

"David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry's wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the U.K.," said a source. It seemed like the tension was too high that "any making up now is so unlikely."

You can share this post!