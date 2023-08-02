Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Instagram Music

Only a few days ahead of the show, the 'One Dance' singer appears to have disappointed his fans for canceling the gig which was previously rescheduled from June 29 to August 6.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake "unfortunately" had to cancel his "It's All a Blur" concert in Memphis. A few days before the show featuring 21 Savage was due to take place, the "One Dance" singer appeared to have disappointed his fans as his show's Ticketmaster page announced the cancellation of the gig.

The 36-year-old Toronto native's concert at FedExForum, which was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 6, has been scrapped. "Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event," a statement on the show's Ticketmaster page read.

The statement continued, "No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the event organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days."

"If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster," the message further read.

Drake's representatives have also released a statement explaining the reason of the cancellation of his concert at the 19,000-capacity venue. "Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th. Unfortunately, the show is canceled," his reps stated to FedExForum, via Commercial Appeal.

Prior to canceling the gig, the "Hotline Bling" singer had rescheduled his "It's All a Blur" tour stop at the FedExForum in Memphis from June 29 to August 6.

The show cancellation aside, Drake recently had to pause his performance in Brooklyn, New York after a concertgoer threw a vape to the stage. In a video uploaded via TikTok on July 20, he could be heard asking his audience, "Did you throw a vape over here? Come on. Who threw this? Who threw the vape?"

"There's no way you're taking life serious if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f**king Barclays Center. You got some real life evaluating to do," the Grammy-winning artist went on to say. Later on, Drake could be seen kicking the vape around the stage. He was then documented picking the vape up and telling the packed crowd that the flavor of the liquid was "lemon mint."

You can share this post!