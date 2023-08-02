Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

Instagram Music

The 'Cuff It' songstress appears to skip the 'Truth Hurts' raptress' name while performing the song at her Foxborough show in the wake of weight-shaming and sexual harassment allegations against the young star.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is quick to distance herself from Lizzo amid recent lawsuit filed against the latter. The R&B diva has shunned the Grammy Award-winning raptress from her "Renaissance World Tour" seemingly in response to weight-shaming and sexual harassment allegations against the young star.

Queen Bey is believed to have intentionally omitted the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker from her song "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" during her tour stop in Foxborough on Tuesday night, August 1. When taking the stage of Gillette Stadium, she skipped the 35-year-old star's name, which was originally part of the lyrics of the song that includes shout-outs to a number of influential black women.

"Betty Davis, Solange Knowles/ Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl' (You know you can do it)," the original lyrics read. In a video shared by concertgoer, she, however, changed it to, "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles/ Badu, Badu, Badu" instead on her Tuesday show.

Many quickly took to Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X, to react to Beyonce's move. "Beyonce doesn't have time to deal with wastes of space," one person defended the Park Ivy founder. Another wrote, "oh beyonce said she ain't taking NO chances."

"oh she was quick with it," a third noted. A fourth commenter said Lizzo "deserved" the treatment, while another claimed, "That's probably more insulting than the lawsuit tbh." Someone else remarked, "Oh that's really bad for Lizzo. When Beyonce starts acting different bout you that's how you know it's bad :/"

Interestingly, Erykah Badu, whom Bey mentioned several times at her latest concert, recently came under fire after throwing shade at the former Destiny's Child member over their similar tour looks. Linking the multiple shout-outs to the drama, one person speculated, "i think bey was also being petty by saying badu multiple times since erykah shaded her unprovoked, mother is just too smart."

Lizzo has been sued by her backing dancers, who claimed that the star pressured them into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam. The dancers also accused her of subjecting them to endure weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behavior. Two of them, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, were eventually fired, while the third plaintiff Noelle Rodriguez said she resigned over Lizzo's "stunning" behavior.

More of Lizzo's former employees have since backed the allegations. Dancer Courtney Hollinquest wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, "For clarification, I'm not apart of the lawsuit - but this was very much my experience in my time there."

Lizzo's former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson reposted Courtney's Story and added, "Echoing what @cquestt said. I havent been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason." Courtney then responded by penning, "My sister forever. Only a few know what we've been through.. Love u Quinn."

You can share this post!