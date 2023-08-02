Angus Cloud Looked 'Happy' at Party With Friends in Final Photos Days Before His Death

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Euphoria' actor appeared to be in high spirits, laughing and joking at the album launch party of rap group MacArthur Maze in the Bay Area, days before he died in his family's home on July 31.

AceShowbiz - Angus Cloud was partying with friends, just three days before his sudden passing. The actor was photographed at rap group MacArthur Maze's "Blvck Saturday" album launch party in the Bay Area on Friday, July 28.

In a video and photos shared by the band on Instagram, the "Euphoria" star was all smiles as he posed and hung out with friends at the party. He was wearing a black hoodie with a patterned scarf around his head and topped with a black hat. He also wore clear glasses as an accessory.

The band's photographer Josh Kennedy told The Sun that Angus was at the late-night bash for "a few hours." Revealing his shock over the news of Angus' death, he shared, "We grew up together. It's been tough today. Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party."

Angus Cloud attended a party in the Bay Area three days before his death.

Josh went on recalling the last night he saw Angus, "He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay." He added, "I don't even think he drank [at the event], I didn't see him drinking, but I don't know, I was working taking photographs."

Member D.Bledsoe revealed the young actor spoke about plans for the future at the party. He said, "We just met in person this past Friday at our record release celebration. He wanted to direct a music video for us."

"I feel sick, I just feel sad. I just came from a job, I found out on the job," D.Bledsoe admitted. "Everything is still so new to me, so yeah, I have no idea [what happened]. I've just basically been sitting here, trying to do other things and stay busy."

He went on to say he feels "terrible" for Angus' mother Lisa, who was already grieving the loss of her husband. He also revealed that he has reached out to friends and family who planned to host a private memorial on Monday evening at a location in Oakland, close to his home.

Speaking of Angus' struggle with drug addiction, D.Bledsoe said he'd been there for his friend. "We've had talks plenty of times. But you know, at the end of the day, you can't control everything," he said.

"Things will just play out. Sadly, sometimes it's just terrible," he lamented. "He's been through a lot, before euphoria really. Just problems in general, life issues, and going through situations. It's hard."

Angus' death was confirmed by his family on Monday, July 31. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," his family said in a statement. They also acknowledged his struggle with mental health as they urged others to "not fight this on their own in silence."

The cause of death is not immediately known as police have launched an investigation into it. Meanwhile, a 911 call revealed his mom reported his "possible overdose" prior to his passing. She made the call around 11:30 A.M. on Monday after finding him unresponsive at his family's home in Oakland. She told the dispatcher that the actor did not have a pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

