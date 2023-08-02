 

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song

The 'Halo' songstress pays the special homage a few days after O'Shae Sibley was fatally stabbed in the chest for 'innocently voguing' to her song at a gas station in Brooklyn.

  Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has paid a tribute to a special fan. Upon learning that O'Shae Sibley passed away after being fatally stabbed at a Mobil gas station in Brooklyn for "voguing" to one of her songs, Queen Bey made use of her official website to honor her late devotee.

On Tuesday, August 1, a website page for the "Break My Soul" hitmaker appeared to be different than usual. It featured a special homage to O'Shae. Over a black screen, a message written in white color read, "Rest in power O'Shae Sibley."

Queen Bey's tribute came a few days after the passing of O'Shae. The latter was fatally stabbed in the chest on Saturday, July 29. At that time, he stopped by the gas station with a group of friends to fill up their car. While waiting for the fill up, he and his friends started dancing to one of Beyonce's songs from her "Renaissance" album.

In a scene from a video obtained by The Post, it could be seen a different group of individuals, who stood in front of a convenience store, began approaching O'Shae and his friends. After a few minutes of chatting, the two groups dispersed. However, it did not take long for the two groups to approach each other again, and for their argument turning physical.

O'Shae, who was shirtless and only donned a pair of neon pink shorts, stood behind a black car. He appeared to be in shock after being stabbed. He then vanished from the view of the video recording as his friends rushed to help him.

According to the NYPD, police quickly arrived at the location after 911 received a call about the stabbing. The cops discovered O'Shae bleeding on the pavement. The 28-year-old victim was then transported to Maimonides Medical Centre. However, doctors were unable to rescue him.

When the cops arrived at the gas station, the suspected attacker and his associates had run away. According to law enforcement officials, the perpetrator, who was described as a Muslim, allegedly told O'Shae and his friends that he was outraged by their dancing.

Sources claimed that the incident is being further investigated as an anti-gay hate crime. The sources went on to say that cops are searching for a 17-year-old teenager, who was seen on surveillance camera arguing with O'Shae before his fatal stabbing. As of Monday, August 1, there have been no arrests made.

Following the incident, O'Shae's pal Otis Pena, who was at the location when the incident occurred, claimed that his group of friends were voguing before the other group started an argument. He detailed, in a Facebook post, that they were "innocently voguing just two blocks from being dropped off at my house pumping gas!!!!"

