More of Lizzo's Ex Employees Double Down on Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lizzo's former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and dancer Courtney Hollinquest take to their respective social media accounts to speak out just hours after news of the bombshell lawsuit broke.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - More of Lizzo's former employees back allegations of the lawsuit filed against the singer, who is accused of weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behavior. Lizzo's former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and dancer Courtney Hollinquest spoke out just hours after news of the bombshell lawsuit broke.

Hollinquest revealed on Instagram that she experienced similar treatment while working with the "About Damn Time" hitmaker. "For clarification, I'm not apart of the lawsuit - but this was very much my experience in my time there," Hollinquest wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 1. "Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light."

Wilson then reposted Hollinquest's statement on her own social media page. "Echoing what @cquestt said," Wilson said. "I havent been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason."

She went on to praise dancers for speaking up and standing up for themselves. "I very much applaude the dancers courage to bring this to light. And i grieve parts of my own experience. Id appreciate space to understand my feelings," she added.

Hollinquest caught wind of Quinn's post and showed love to her in a separate slide. "My sister forever. Only a few know what we've been through.. Love u Quinn," so Hollinquest wrote.

Lizzo's former employees double down on sexual harassment allegations against the singer.

In the shocking lawsuit, plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claimed that Lizzo pressured her backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam in February 2023. They alleged that the "Good as Hell" singer invited them for a night out on the town that ended in the city's Red Light District.

"Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas," they said in the filing.

The dancers added Lizzo allegedly "pressured" and "goaded" Davis into touching one of the nude performer's breasts. They also claimed a month later the musician deceived them once again into attending a nude show, claiming the action equated to "robbing them of the choice not to participate."

Davis added at one point she had no choice but to "soil herself" on stage during an "excruciating" re-audition, "fearing the repercussions" of excusing herself to go to the bathroom. She was then fired by Lizzo after the singer found out that she had recorded one of their meetings even though it was meant to have "a copy of the notes" the artist provided.

Noelle resigned shortly after out of solidarity for Arianna and the "disrespect" Lizzo allegedly showed her. As for Williams, she was fired in late April due to "budget cuts," just a week after she spoke up in a meeting in which she challenged an accusation from Lizzo that the dancers were drinking before performances.

