 

More of Lizzo's Ex Employees Double Down on Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Allegations

More of Lizzo's Ex Employees Double Down on Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Allegations
Instagram
Celebrity

Lizzo's former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and dancer Courtney Hollinquest take to their respective social media accounts to speak out just hours after news of the bombshell lawsuit broke.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - More of Lizzo's former employees back allegations of the lawsuit filed against the singer, who is accused of weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behavior. Lizzo's former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and dancer Courtney Hollinquest spoke out just hours after news of the bombshell lawsuit broke.

Hollinquest revealed on Instagram that she experienced similar treatment while working with the "About Damn Time" hitmaker. "For clarification, I'm not apart of the lawsuit - but this was very much my experience in my time there," Hollinquest wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 1. "Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light."

Wilson then reposted Hollinquest's statement on her own social media page. "Echoing what @cquestt said," Wilson said. "I havent been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason."

She went on to praise dancers for speaking up and standing up for themselves. "I very much applaude the dancers courage to bring this to light. And i grieve parts of my own experience. Id appreciate space to understand my feelings," she added.

Hollinquest caught wind of Quinn's post and showed love to her in a separate slide. "My sister forever. Only a few know what we've been through.. Love u Quinn," so Hollinquest wrote.

  Editors' Pick

Courtney Hollinquest's Instagram Story

Lizzo's former employees double down on sexual harassment allegations against the singer.

In the shocking lawsuit, plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claimed that Lizzo pressured her backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam in February 2023. They alleged that the "Good as Hell" singer invited them for a night out on the town that ended in the city's Red Light District.

"Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas," they said in the filing.

The dancers added Lizzo allegedly "pressured" and "goaded" Davis into touching one of the nude performer's breasts. They also claimed a month later the musician deceived them once again into attending a nude show, claiming the action equated to "robbing them of the choice not to participate."

Davis added at one point she had no choice but to "soil herself" on stage during an "excruciating" re-audition, "fearing the repercussions" of excusing herself to go to the bathroom. She was then fired by Lizzo after the singer found out that she had recorded one of their meetings even though it was meant to have "a copy of the notes" the artist provided.

Noelle resigned shortly after out of solidarity for Arianna and the "disrespect" Lizzo allegedly showed her. As for Williams, she was fired in late April due to "budget cuts," just a week after she spoke up in a meeting in which she challenged an accusation from Lizzo that the dancers were drinking before performances.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Tori Kelly Stunned by Beyonce's Gift After Her Hospitalization
Related Posts
Lizzo Sued for Alleged Weight-Shaming, Sexual Harassment and Toxic Work Environment

Lizzo Sued for Alleged Weight-Shaming, Sexual Harassment and Toxic Work Environment

Lizzo Expertly Reacts to Fan Trying to Pit Her Against Taylor Swift at Concert

Lizzo Expertly Reacts to Fan Trying to Pit Her Against Taylor Swift at Concert

Lizzo Crying as Beyonce Paid Tribute to Her During Poland Tour Stop

Lizzo Crying as Beyonce Paid Tribute to Her During Poland Tour Stop

Lizzo Performs With Drag Queens in California to Celebrate Pride Month

Lizzo Performs With Drag Queens in California to Celebrate Pride Month

Latest News
Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer for Stunning Vocalist
  • Aug 02, 2023

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer for Stunning Vocalist

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song
  • Aug 02, 2023

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit
  • Aug 02, 2023

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style
  • Aug 02, 2023

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style

Most Read
Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas
Celebrity

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC