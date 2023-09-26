 

Angus Cloud's Mom 'Didn't Want to Leave Him' After He's Found Dead

Angus Cloud's Mom 'Didn't Want to Leave Him' After He's Found Dead
In a new interview after autopsy confirmed accidental drugs overdose as his cause of death, the 'Euphoria' actor's mom recalls her frantic reaction after discovering his body.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angus Cloud's mum Lisa has recalled the moment she found him dead in his childhood bedroom. The "Euphoria" actor, born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, died suddenly on July 31 aged 25, with an autopsy last week confirming he passed away after suffering acute intoxication from an accidental drugs overdose.

Showing People magazine her son's bedroom at their family home, she said, "This is where my boy passed away." On the morning she discovered his body, she walked into his room to find him slumped over his desk, and she quickly realized something was wrong.

She recalled, "I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him - mouth to mouth - and I was compressing him."

"I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn't want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away," she continued. "I miss him so much. He was the love of my life."

Last week, the Alameda County Coroner revealed the actor had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death. Benzodiazepines are depressant drugs that can be used to treat a variety of conditions, such as anxiety disorders and insomnia.

Commenting on his accidental overdose, she reiterated that her son "didn't kill himself." She added, "It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing."

"He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep," Lisa explained. "But he didn't kill himself."

Mum Lisa has been grateful for the amazing amount of support and love shown to her from her late son's fans. She said, "He went out at his total power, his total beauty, his total influence, and the reaction that everyone has had is very moving to me. You know, he's not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that's why people miss him so much."

