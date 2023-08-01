'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dies at 25: 'Devastating Loss'

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The family of the actor, who was best known for playing Fezco on the popular HBO drama series, have confirmed in a statement that he passed away at the age of 25.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25. The family of the actor, who was best known for playing Fezco on the HBO drama series, have confirmed that he passed away on Monday, July 31.

In a statement given to CNN, his family said, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family continued.

Angus' family described his death as a "devastating loss." They added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Meanwhile, an HBO spokesperson has paid a glowing tribute to the actor, who also played Walker in the 2021 comedy-drama movie "North Hollywood". The spokesperson told CNN, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and 'Euphoria' family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

You can share this post!