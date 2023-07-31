 

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor, who was touted as a possible contender for the position of Texas governor back in 2021, says he's still undecided about whether he wants to swap Hollywood for a new career in politics

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey is still undecided whether he wants to swap Hollywood for a new career in politics. The 53-year-old Oscar-winner has been getting more involved with politics in recent years and has discussed gun reform policies with U.S. President Joe Biden after a shooting at a school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas in 2002, but Matthew still doesn't know if his future lies in office.

During an appearance on U.S. TV's "This Week" on Sunday, July 30, he was asked if he could see himself running for office and Matthew replied, "There's a great question that I'm still answering." The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor went on to talk about his Greenlights Grant Initiative which he launched with his wife Camila Alves in July to help communities access government grants to prevent school violence and support the mental health of young people.

He added, "As of right now, to be a private citizen with my wife and to come up with an idea like the Greenlights Grant Initiative. To work with the government publicly to help them, not doing the job for them, helping them pull off what they set out to do in the first place. There is an argument that that's more useful, what I'm doing right now, in a small way."

Matthew was previously touted as a possible contender for the position of Texas governor back in 2021 but he denied any plans to run. In a video posted on Twitter, he explained, "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment."

He added in an interview with the Austin Statesman, "I am considering, as I said I'd be a fool not to, to consider the honour to go into the position of politics, as the governor of Texas. But I honestly have to ask myself, 'How can I be most useful?' And maybe that's as a free agent. I would say, as far as running, I'm not until I am. So my decision hasn't changed because I'm still not."

