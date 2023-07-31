 

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

The Dave Grohl-fronted band and the 'Ironic' singer join forces to put on a special performance dedicated to the late star at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Foo Fighters teamed up with Alanis Morissette to pay tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival. Dave Grohl's band was on the bill alongside the "Ironic" star on Saturday night, July 29, and they joined forces to put on a special performance dedicated to the late singer who passed away on Wednesday, July 26, aged 56.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave told the crowd, "For a very special reason, ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome to sing a song with us, Alanis Morissette. We're singing this song for a reason tonight."

Alanis then added, "For a beautiful woman, with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who's no longer with us, this is for her."

They then performed Sinead's track "Mandinka", the second song from her 1987 debut album "The Lion and the Cobra". After they finished, Alanis told the audience, "May Sinead rest in some peace."

  Editors' Pick

Sinead was found dead at a flat in Herne Hill, south London just weeks after moving to the city. Following the tragedy, her family confirmed the sad news in a statement which read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

A statement from the Metropolitan police added, "Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Sinead's death came 18 months after the mum-of-four's son Shane, 17, took his own life in January 2022 after leaving a hospital where he was on suicide watch.

