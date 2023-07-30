 

Jason Alexander Jokes He's Abandoned by Fans Because He's 'Aged Badly'

Jason Alexander Jokes He's Abandoned by Fans Because He's 'Aged Badly'
While talking about the 'golden age of television,' the former 'Seinfeld' actor quips the reason why he's no longer moved by fans is because he's 'aged badly.'

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Alexander claims he gets left alone by fans as he's "aged badly." The "Seinfeld" star, 63, is still well known for playing George Constanza on the hit sitcom from 1989 to 1998, but joked his looks mean he doesn't get "mobbed" by its legions of fans.

"I've aged badly - that's why people don't bother me," he told Page Six. But he admitted about being spotted, "I get recognised and people are very sweet. And it's generally a salute and a wave and a 'Hey, Jason!' kind of thing. I am very fortunate that people like my work and they seem to want to show their appreciation but I can still live my life. Not everybody can do that but I can."

Jason - who has also starred in "Pretty Woman" and "Shallow Hal" - added that he feels fortunate to have starred on the sitcom in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has brought Hollywood to a standstill as actors fight for fairer residual rates from streaming and a guarantee they will not be replaced by AI.

He said of working in the '80s and '90s, "We were extremely lucky. I guess that period of production was in the best way, a kind of a golden age for television and for television actors… everything, it seems like a decade after we were done, the whole model changed and I don't understand."

Jason has just directed stage comedy "The Cottage", which is getting a run on Broadway and stars "Will and Grace" actor Eric McCormack. He said about the project, "I was looking for pieces to direct and I don't, for some reason, I'm not prideful about this, but I'm not an easy laugh apparently. And I was sitting and reading this play and laughing out loud."

"It's a comedy send-up of the old Noel Coward-esque kind of shows and the films of the '30s and '40s," he explained. "It takes place in a countryside cottage outside of England … in 1923."

"It is a place that is used often for all kinds of little infidelities and they all pile up on the occasion of this play and it becomes a little bit madcap. But inside of all that, there's also a wonderful sort of feminist story of a woman coming into her own ability to determine her own path."

