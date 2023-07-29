 

Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello Are Not 'Together' Despite Romance Rumors

Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello Are Not 'Together' Despite Romance Rumors
The 'Te Felicito' singer and the 'Havana' songstress have been linked romantically to one another just a few days after he announced, via social media, his split from fiancee Rosalia.

AceShowbiz - Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello are not together despite rumors to the contrary. The "Te Felicito" singer and the "Havana" songstress were recently linked romantically to one another, but their dating speculations have been rendered to be a false one.

On Friday, July 28, a source told PEOPLE that rumors about the 30-year-old singer dating the 26-year-old songstress are "100 percent not true." The source went on to explain, "They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event."

On Tuesday, July 25, Rauw and Camila were spotted attending the Inter Miami soccer game against Atlanta United in Florida. At the time, they were seen together with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and DJ Khaled. Days before the Florida sighting, the two also made an appearance at the annual Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico.

Rauw and Camila were subjected to dating speculations after "El Gordo and La Flaca" host Raul de Molina brought up the possibility. "I've been told, from a very good source, an extremely good source, that he's been dating Camila Cabello," he spilled in Spanish. "I have it from a very good source, otherwise I would not say it on the air ... They do say that he was with her after he had a fight with Rosalia."

Just days earlier, Rauw shut down speculations that cheating was the reason behind his split from Rosalia. In a statement released via Instagram Story and Twitter on Wednesday, July 26, he said in Spanish, "Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity."

"During this time that I'm taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn't stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live," he continued. "With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there."

Rosalia has also broken her silence on her breakup with Rauw. On Thursday, July 27, the "Con Altura" singer stated in Spanish via Instagram Story, "I love, respect, and admire Rauw. I'm not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting me."

