 

Wack 100 Shows Receipt of Kodak Black's $1M Paycheck for 6ix9ine Collaboration

The music executive, who serves as 6ix9ine's manager, shares a video of the $1 million check made payable to the 'Zeze' rapper while also defending him against backlash for his feature on 'Shaka Laka'.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black did make sure that his recent collaboration with 6ix9ine was worth risking his reputation. Amid the backlash over being featured on "Shaka Laka", the Florida native is unveiled to have received a hefty sum of money for the feature.

According to Wack 100, Kodak was paid $1 million for the 6ix9ine collaboration and he showed the receipt. On Friday, July 28, he posted on Instagram a clip of someone holding the $1 million check made payable to Bill Kahan Kapri, Kodak's government name. A withdrawal receipt seen within the video as being dated July 17 serves as further proof.

In the caption, Wack wrote, "FOR ALL YALL THINKING @kodakblack is CAPP'n NAW. IMA STAND IN A GAP FOR THOSE THAT STOOD FOR ME. @mamaheliveagain2.0 THIS MAN SHOWED UP FOR WACK RESPECTFULLY GET OFF THAT BULLS**T WITH HIM. WEVE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD LETS KEEP IT THAT WAY."

He continued, "AND SHOUT OUT TO @fumeavapors MY NEW BUSINESS PARTNERS WHO DID EXACTLY WHAT WE AGREED TO... TO THE REST FOLLOW YOUR MIND DO WHATS BEST FOR YOU... NOW SHUT IT TF UP THAT FIRST BAD WAS REAL 2 MORE CAME AFTER THIS!! #Valley #PFunk #WESTUP #[100 emoji]ENT."

Previously, in an interview with "No Jumper", Wack detailed how he brokered a deal with Kodak to appear on 6ix9ine's "Shaka Laka". According to the music executive, the "Super Gremlin" emcee was coaxed into appearing on a song with the controversial rapper with "a whole lot of money," which he received as a down-payment for the feature.

After finalizing paperwork and scheduling a date for Kodak to record in the studio, Wack said the 26-year-old star appeared hours later than expected, but it was "worth" the wait. "It was supposed to be like 8 o' clock, I seen Kodak by 1 [A.M.]," he recalled. "Some things worth waiting on. Kodak pulled up [with] his girl and his kid, with fire in his eyes."

After having a "man-to-man" conversation to express their respective positions, Kodak and 6ix9ine recorded parts for the song, which was released on July 21. Wack also claimed to have gifted Kodak keys to a Rolls-Royce after completing the feature.

"And then right before [Kodak] left, s**t, we kept it gangsta," 6ix9ine's manager revealed. "He came in a black car and he left in a Rolls-Royce. Tossed him the keys, tell him 'go home' ... he put his baby seat in that b***h, he jumped in the driver's seat, he put his driver in the passenger seat, his queen in the back and I jumped on the freeway with him."

