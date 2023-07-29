 

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Get Mixed Responses Over Their Relatable Travel Headaches

The couple and their kids are left 'stranded' after getting 'kicked out' of the Logan International Airport in Boston for camping out at the airport following a flight delay.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are just like normal people. The couple revealed on Instagram that they and their kids were left "stranded" after getting "kicked out" of the Logan International Airport in Boston for camping out at the airport following a flight delay.

Documenting the whole ordeal on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 26, the "Frozen (2013)" actress shared that they had been stuck for nine hours and "made quite a home" at the gate. In one video, Kristen was also seen brushing her teeth in the terminal.

"Stranded at the Boston airport, 9 hours of delays," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "There were no hotels avail within 50 miles and we wanted to stay but we were kicked out... And had to find a place to stay right AFTER dad had taken his sleep aids."

Kristen Bell's Instagram Stories

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were stranded at Boston Airport after a flight delay.

Meanwhile, Dax took to his own page to share a video of Kristen preparing the "bedroom" which featured $600 worth of blankets, pillows as well as a single toothbrush. The actor said in the clip, "Could have been a really nice hotel, but they're all taken. It's $600 a night to stay at Boston International Airport." He also noted that there were "ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area."

  Editors' Pick

However, they were soon kicked out of the airport when the terminal closed at 1 A.M. Thankfully, Kristen and Dax eventually found a place to sleep with the help of "friends of friends."

"Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1am!!!!" "The Good Place" star wrote alongside a picture of the attics. Not stopping there, the kind people also took them "on a hike the next morning with a lot of dogs," and Kristen called it "heaven."

Internet users had mixed responses upon learning Kristen and Dax's travel headaches. "I love that you guys are just normal f**king people," one follower commented on Dax's post, gaining more than 6,000 likes. However, one other seemed to be in disbelief as they said, "I truly don't mean this to be mean but I didn't think this stuff happened to rich people."

Another commenter, meanwhile, imagined how other travelers reacted to the unbelievable scene. "I'm just picturing walking through the Boston airport and seeing Dax and KB and family SLEEPING ON THE FLOOR," the person wrote.

