Rauw Alejandro Looks Dispirited in 1st Sighting After Releasing Breakup Song Dedicated to Ex Rosalia

After releasing a new single titled 'Hayami Hana', the 'Todo de Ti' hitmaker appears somber while he is spotted out and about with his pet cat in Hollywood, California.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rauw Alejandro has been spotted out and about in Hollywood. Shortly after releasing a breakup song dedicated to his ex-fiancee and Catalan singer Rosalia, the "Todo de Ti" hitmaker appeared somber when he stepped out to grab a drink.

On Thursday, August 10, the 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer was caught on camera walking around in Los Angeles, California. In pictures making their rounds online, he could be seen making his way to his car after treating himself to a smoothie from the Earthbar.

The Grammy winner was not alone during the stroll. Instead, he took his pet cat with him and carried his fur friend in one of his hands. At one point, he was also seen holding a medium-sized brown paper bag on another hand.

For the day out, Rauw looked in sync with his gray cat by opting to wear a black-and-white outfit. He showed off his arm tattoos in a short-sleeved body fit white tee. He also sported a pair of short black baggy pants, which came with two white lines on both of its sides, over a pair of long black low-waisted jeans.

The "Te Felicito" singer put on a pair of black leather shoes and a matching leather belt to complete the look. He further accessorized his outfit with a pair of black sunglasses and a baseball hat in washed black color.

That same day, Rauw unleashed a single, which is seemingly dedicated to his former fiancee Rosalia. His latest single itself is titled "Hayami Hana", a Japanese phrase that means "a woman of great beauty, unusual and somewhat rare."

"Just in case we never speak again/ and my favorite eyes don't look at me again/ I'm making this for when you want to remember/ the crazy one who truly loved you," he begins singing in Spanish. "And I won't act tough, I won't play around/ Everybody here knows I'll cry for you, I'll miss you."

"Yes, there's nothing to hide here/ But there are a couple things I'd like to get off my chest," he further sings. "We've argued, I struggle to express myself/ You know еverything that I lack in/ I've also had to put up with some of your things/ But I nеver thought about leaving/ And it's such a shame, couples no longer last, just for a short time/ Only a few old couples left, let them tell us their tricks/ How can I spend my life staring at the sunrise with you?"

