Yung Miami Calls DJ Akademiks Gay Slur After He Disses Her for Having No Talent

The City Girls star claps back at the media personality after he calls her 'a one-trick pony' whose only talent is 'pimping men' and asks Diddy to 'check your girl.'

Jun 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks has reignited his feud with Yung Miami. The blogger has irritated the raptress and her fans after he dissed her for having no talent, calling her "a clown" and "a one-trick pony."

The media personality threw shade at the City Girls star on his Twitch stream. In a video which circulated online on Tuesday, May 30, he said, "Yung Miami is, to me, a clown. She's a one-trick pony."

The 34-year-old claimed, "She is not talented [enough] to do anything else." He appeared to mock the "Caresha Please" host over her relationship with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs as saying, "The only active talent is to be like, 'Yo, I'm pimping these dudes out.' While you come out in interviews and you were crying. You talked to Diddy to DM me. 'Yo, please, he's calling me a side chick.' "

DJ Akademiks went on addressing his message to the hip-hop mogul. "Diddy, the only reason I'm going back in on her, I heard her on some show, she called me a very naughty word," he added. "Diddy...respect to you but check your girl."

Catching wind of DJ Akademiks' disparaging remarks about her, Yung Miami didn't hold back in her response. In the comments of one Instagram post, she simply wrote, "Batty Boy," which is a Jamaican slang for homosexual.

This isn't the first time DJ Akademiks picked on Yung Miami. The two's beef began when the blogger called the raptress Diddy's "side chick" after it was revealed that the Bad Boy Entertainment Founder fathered a child with another woman in December 2022 while he was dating the 29-year-old female rapper.

The two's back-and-forth prompted Diddy to clarify his relationship with Yung Miami. "[Yung Miami] is not my side chick," he tweeted at the time. "Never has been, never will be. She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

Following DJ Akademiks' latest comments on Yung Miami, many have come to her defense, with one calling him out as writing, "What's his talent besides his extreme frustration that he's not a woman?" Another said, "He loves sitting his lonely/horny a$$ in his basement talking to strangers and attacking successful black women."

A third pointed out, "Did t you YOURSELF DJ AKADEMIKS BUY CELINE POWELL A G-WAGON,so if she a pimp, you are THE BIGGEST TRICK OF THEM ALL SIR ... SO , keep it cute and watch your mouth about our sis Caresha …....."

