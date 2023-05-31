Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

When saluting veterans and soldiers on Memorial Day, the 'Gin and Juice' rapper reveals that he came close to joining the U.S. Air Force before backing out at the last minute.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has dubbed himself "chicken wing" over his past decision. When saluting all the veterans and soldiers on Memorial Day, the "Gin and Juice" rapper revealed that he scrapped military enlistment at the last second to pursue a rap career.

On Monday, May 29, the 51-year-old shared an Instagram video in which he paid tribute to the troops. At one point in the clip, he unveiled that he nearly became part of the U.S. Air Force, but he went on to confess, "I wish I coulda been, shoulda been, but it ain't no thing but a chicken wing 'cause I'm a soldier at heart."

In that same video, Snoop, whose father served in the Vietnam War, explained that it happened back in 1989. He recalled, "We were finna graduate from high school, right? So we went down to the registration office downtown at Long Beach. Me, Duke and a couple other homies."

"So we're in there filling out the paperwork and I'm looking at all the questions that they asking me," he continued recounting, "and tryna decide, 'Do I really wanna go through with this Air Force thing?' I told Duke, I said, 'Duke, give me a minute. I'll be right back, I'm going to the car.' "

Coming to a realization that being a soldier was not for him, the "Smile (Living My Best Life)" rapper admitted that he "went to the car and never came back." He added, "And then four years later, my homeboy was a true vet, Air Force soldier. I love you for that, man. Appreciate the love, man."

Near the end of the clip, Snoop did not forget to honor the troops by saying, "All the troops out there, y'all know I love y'all." He signed off by saying, "It's Snoop Dogg, man. One love." In the caption of his Memorial Day post, he wrote, "Air Force. US could of been salute to all the vets and soilders who fought for our freedom. @dukephoto4u @popsnoop."

You can share this post!