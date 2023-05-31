 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Incognito With Headwrap During Dinner Date

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Incognito With Headwrap During Dinner Date
Cover Images/Instagram/MachettePix
Celebrity

During a dinner date in West Hollywood, the Yeezy designer's wife is photographed hiding her hair and entire face except for her eyes with a white full headwrap.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows up in another eyebrow-raising fashion. During a dinner date in West Hollywood, the Yeezy designer's wife was photographed rocking a full headwrap that only left her eyes to be seen.

The picture saw the couple stepping out for a rooftop dinner at the West Hollywood Edition Hotel on Monday night, May 29. They were seen holding hands as they left the hotel.

For the outing, the embattled rapper kept it casual in a tight black T-shirt that said "Berlin." The father of four appeared to ditch his heavily padded looks from previous days. He completed the look with loose jeans and what appears to be another pair of the "sock shoes."

  Editors' Pick

As for Bianca, she donned the white covering that she tied in a knot behind her head. She teamed it with a pair of leggings tucked into boots and a baggy beige jacket.

This wasn't the first time for Bianca to opt for a headwrap during an outing with the "Donda" artist. Last month, she wore full face coverings while at designer Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God fashion show. Earlier this month, the Yeezy architectural designer rocked a black neck gaiter pulled up over her face and a gray piece of fabric draped around her head when she and Ye had an ice cream date in Los Angeles.

Senior therapist & relationship expert Sally Baker from Working on the Body recently commented on Bianca's statement-making looks after marrying the "Gold Digger" emcee. Baker claimed that it could be her trying to "regain a sense of control and to feel empowered in the face of monumental life changes" with her desiring a new "visual identity" after a "reassessment."

"As the wife of Kanye West, Bianca Censori would now be exposed to the pressure of huge international media attention, and it is possible that she is using her new look as a way to establish her individuality," she explained to Mirror U.S.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku Holding Hands in New Photo From His Teammate's Wedding

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career
Related Posts
Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori 'Keeps Him Grounded'

Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori 'Keeps Him Grounded'

Kanye West's Malibu Mansion Abandoned as He Shuts Down Construction Company

Kanye West's Malibu Mansion Abandoned as He Shuts Down Construction Company

Kanye West Ridiculed for Wearing Shoulder Pads and Sock Shoes

Kanye West Ridiculed for Wearing Shoulder Pads and Sock Shoes

Kanye West Sued for $2M by Gap Over Breach of Contract

Kanye West Sued for $2M by Gap Over Breach of Contract

Latest News
Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani Join 'Insidious' Universe With Sixth Film 'Thread'
  • Jun 01, 2023

Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani Join 'Insidious' Universe With Sixth Film 'Thread'

Raven-Symone Says She Makes Her Ex-Lovers Sign an NDA
  • Jun 01, 2023

Raven-Symone Says She Makes Her Ex-Lovers Sign an NDA

Former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter Battling Dementia
  • Jun 01, 2023

Former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter Battling Dementia

Kaley Cuoco Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog After the Pet Died
  • Jun 01, 2023

Kaley Cuoco Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog After the Pet Died

Robert Englund Tips Kevin Bacon to Play Freddy Krueger as He Feels 'Too Old' for the Role
  • Jun 01, 2023

Robert Englund Tips Kevin Bacon to Play Freddy Krueger as He Feels 'Too Old' for the Role

Third Suspect in Jam Master Jay's Murder Has Been Indicted
  • May 31, 2023

Third Suspect in Jam Master Jay's Murder Has Been Indicted

Most Read
Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival