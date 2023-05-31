Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Incognito With Headwrap During Dinner Date

Cover Images/Instagram/MachettePix Celebrity

During a dinner date in West Hollywood, the Yeezy designer's wife is photographed hiding her hair and entire face except for her eyes with a white full headwrap.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows up in another eyebrow-raising fashion. During a dinner date in West Hollywood, the Yeezy designer's wife was photographed rocking a full headwrap that only left her eyes to be seen.

The picture saw the couple stepping out for a rooftop dinner at the West Hollywood Edition Hotel on Monday night, May 29. They were seen holding hands as they left the hotel.

For the outing, the embattled rapper kept it casual in a tight black T-shirt that said "Berlin." The father of four appeared to ditch his heavily padded looks from previous days. He completed the look with loose jeans and what appears to be another pair of the "sock shoes."

As for Bianca, she donned the white covering that she tied in a knot behind her head. She teamed it with a pair of leggings tucked into boots and a baggy beige jacket.

This wasn't the first time for Bianca to opt for a headwrap during an outing with the "Donda" artist. Last month, she wore full face coverings while at designer Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God fashion show. Earlier this month, the Yeezy architectural designer rocked a black neck gaiter pulled up over her face and a gray piece of fabric draped around her head when she and Ye had an ice cream date in Los Angeles.

Senior therapist & relationship expert Sally Baker from Working on the Body recently commented on Bianca's statement-making looks after marrying the "Gold Digger" emcee. Baker claimed that it could be her trying to "regain a sense of control and to feel empowered in the face of monumental life changes" with her desiring a new "visual identity" after a "reassessment."

"As the wife of Kanye West, Bianca Censori would now be exposed to the pressure of huge international media attention, and it is possible that she is using her new look as a way to establish her individuality," she explained to Mirror U.S.

