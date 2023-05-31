Kate Beckinsale Calls Keanu Reeves 'Legend' for Saving Her From Cannes Wardrobe Malfunction

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

Recalling her first Cannes carpet that took place back in 1993, the 'Serendipity' actress reveals that the 'John Wick' actor 'jumped in' to help her with 'no questions asked.'

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has praised Keanu Reeves for being a "legend." When posting a throwback photo from 1993 Cannes Film Festival, the "Serendipity" actress recounted the story when the "John Wick: Chapter 4" actor saved her from wardrobe malfunction.

On Tuesday, May 30, the 49-year-old beauty made use of her Instagram post to explain what happened behind the scene. "Fun fact though : I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," she revealed.

"I didn't feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked," the star of the "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans" film went on to recall. "Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened."

"In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset," she then dished on what people could not have seen in the picture wherein she posed for a photo-op on the red carpet with her "Much Ado About Nothing" co-stars Keanu, Robert Sean Leonard and Denzel Washington.

Having nothing but praises for her co-stars, Kate declared, "Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993."

In the same caption, the Georgia Wells of "The Widow" actress also revealed that it was her mother who found the picture from her first Cannes appearance. She noted, "So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it's not full length so you cant see the Dr Martens."

Kate's post prompted many to affirm Keanu's image as the nicest actor in Hollywood. One in particular commented, "Keanu - always the gentleman [red heart emoji]." Meanwhile, another suggested that Keanu shared his side of the story by writing, "Great story! Would love to hear Keanu's take on this as well. Does he have IG?"

