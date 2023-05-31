Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy London Date Night Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Rumored to be rekindling her romance with her rapper ex, the 'Jennifer's Body' star is spotted showing her support for him at an exhibition for his ring collection.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox seemed to have enjoyed a date night with Machine Gun Kelly. Amid swirling speculations that she has rekindled her romantic relationship with the "Rap Devil" rapper, the "Transformers" beauty was spotted joining him at an event in London.

On Tuesday night, May 30, the 37-year-old actress was spotted with her 38-year-old ex at The Bomb Factory in the capital city of England. She was believed to have been showing her support for him as he unveiled his ring collection, The 8th Deadly Sin - GOSSIP with Stephen Webster.

For the occasion, Megan stunned in a casual outfit. Showing off her figure in a body fit sleeveless cropped white tee, she completed her look with a pair of long black pants which had a sparkling silver detailing and a pair of black open-toe platform heels. She also carried a matching small handbag and let loose her wavy brunette hair.

Megan's ex, MGK, in the meantime, showed off his tattoos as he opted to wear an unbuttoned sleeveless gray vest. He paired it with loose long gray pants and black Converse sneakers. For accessories, the rapper wore a chain necklace and a wrist watch.

Megan and MGK's London date night came more than a week after the "Bloody Valentine" rapper supported the "Hope & Faith" alum at the launching of her Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue. The two were spotted having an adorable interaction at the May 18 event, leading many to believe they were on good terms.

MGK was also caught on camera placing his hand on Megan's arm. Additionally, he gushed over her about her Sports Illustrated cover photo. He told Entertainment Tonight that she looked "hot."

Megan herself has shared her thoughts on fronting the magazine's cover. "I think I had sort of manifested it," she said. "A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, 'You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated. I've never done it. I've been in Hollywood for a long time.' "

"And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, 'Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?' I think it was probably too high of an aim when I was little to think of that," she continued. "Because you're just a little kid from wherever you're from. I'm from Tennessee."

"But I think like just realizing like, 'Wow, I've been doing this a long time. What would be really - what's a bucket list goal?' Like as someone who's been in this industry for so long, and being on Sports Illustrated was definitely one of those," the "Jennifer's Body" star added.

