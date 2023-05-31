 

Ashanti Grinds on Nelly Onstage at Her Las Vegas Concert Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Cover Images/Kelly Jordan
The 'What's Luv?' singer brings out her ex-boyfriend for a sexy performance of 'Body on Me' during her show at the Palms Casino Resort, further fueling speculation that they're back together as a couple.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashanti and Nelly continue to show how good they look together onstage amid rumors of their rekindled romance. The R&B star brought out her former boyfriend for a surprise duet at her Las Vegas concert over the weekend, further fueling the reconciliation speculation.

On Sunday, May 28, Ashanti headlined a show with Ja Rule at the Palms Casino Resort in Nevada. She then invited Nelly onstage for a sexy performance of "Body on Me", during which she literally put her body on the "Hot in Herre" hitmaker.

In videos of their performance, the 42-year-old songstress twerked on the 28-year-old rapper/singer as they treated the audience to a rendition of their 2008 collaboration. Concertgoers clearly loved the duo's joint performance, loudly cheering on both stars throughout the entire song.

Ashanti wore a leopard print bodysuit with matching gloves and boots as she busted sexy moves on the stage. She also sported long blonde curly hair and accessorized with sunglasses and a pair of large hoop earrings.

Nelly, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black hoodie, black shorts and a black-and-white hat that he put on backwards. He also donned a pair of stylish sunglasses and a huge gold chain around his neck.

In December 2022, fans began to question the status of their relationship after Ashanti joined Nelly onstage at the Power 98.3 and 96.1's "Under the Mistletoe" concert in Arizona. The two fueled the reconciliation rumors after they were spotted attending a boxing match in Las Vegas in April. The pair were even seen walking hand-in-hand when leaving the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

Back in February, when asked where things stood for him and Ashanti following their onstage reunion, Nelly told ET, "Time does wonders for a lot of different things. And time is one those things that allows you time to reflect on what's what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults." He added, "So I think we both did that and it's cool that we just friends."

However, a source told ET earlier this month that they are officially back together. "Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy," the source stated. Backing up the claim, another source told the outlet, "Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together."

