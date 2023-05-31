 

Ruby Rose Ditches Los Angeles to Star in Her First Stage Play in Australia

The former 'Batwoman' actress is leaving the United States to move back to her home country Down Under following a row over her departure from the DC television show.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ruby Rose is overjoyed to be returning home to Australia after a decade in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old actress has announced that she's headed to Melbourne to star in her first ever play, "2:22 A Ghost Story".

"I'm very excited. I've always wanted to do theatre, and this is my first play," Ruby told The Herald Sun newspaper as she's looking forward to the production - which opens on July 25 at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne. Ruby explained that she's fulfilling a long-held ambition by starring in a stage production.

The actress - whose previous credits include the TV series "Batwoman" and 2016's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" - is excited to play the part of Lauren. Speaking about her character, Ruby said, "She's intelligent, but also a bit of mess, which is relatable."

Meanwhile, Ruby left "Batwoman" after one season in 2020 and subsequently complained of unsafe and hostile working conditions.

The actress said on Instagram at the time, "I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set… I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you (sic)."

Ruby subsequently discussed the injuries suffered by cast and crew members during production. However, Warner Bros later denied the allegations.

The company said in a statement, "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of 'Batwoman' based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."

