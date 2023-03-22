Ruby Rose Returns to Social Media After Alarming Post

startraksphoto.com/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Orange is the New Black' actress re-emerged on Instagram on her birthday, less than 24 hours after she vowed to take a break from socials until after she turned 37.

AceShowbiz - Ruby Rose has returned to social media after alarming fans over her mental health to plead for a dog to be adopted. The "Orange is the New Black" actress re-emerged on Instagram on her birthday on Monday, March 20, less than 24 hours after she vowed to take a break from socials until after she turned 37, explaining her birthdays were now so traumatic she no longer considered them something to celebrate.

She shared a series of images of her cuddling a dog at the Lost Dogs' Home shelter in her Australian homeland. In the caption, the stare wrote, "Chloe needs a forever home. (I very much wish it was with me.) Chloe is one of the most impressive, sweet and brilliant dogs I've met. She deserves the most beautiful, kind and loving owner. Having needed to have both her eyes removed due to untreated infections left for years, she needs someone who is at home more than not."

"Someone who works from home, or is retired. She will find toys, run and chase them, snuggle and just genuinely change your life upon meeting. Chloe is just one of the many dogs and cats up for adoption at @lostdogshome. Right now. Please check out their page and website for more information. And please spread the word about these pups," she added.

Ruby, who has had a lifelong struggle with her mental health, alarmed fans when she said in a now-deleted Instagram post she was logging out of her social media accounts until Tuesday.

Saying she no longer celebrates her birthday on Sunday, March 19, she added, "Logging off until the 21st. If you have followed me for long enough you know I don't acknowledge tomorrow, March 20. I don't celebrate that day... That day has never been a celebration. Some have tried but it was never a celebration at the time, and nor is it now. So please leave it for me this year."

It is unclear why Ruby appears not to have toasted her birthday since 2020, and she has thrown parties in the past to mark the occasion. They included one in 2019 when she partied with her former "Batwoman" co-star Rachel Skarsten and "You" actress Elizabeth Lail, who wore matching "Happy Birthday' Ruby" T-shirts and danced around Rose's kitchen.

Two years earlier Ruby was serenaded on stage by her then-girlfriend Jessica Origliasso, 38, in a surprise birthday tribute. Rose's mental health issues have been so severe she has experienced suicidal thoughts and first tried to take her life aged 12. She has since tried suicide multiple times and been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and clinical depression, which was initially misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder.

Ruby has said she is planning to write a memoir on her feud with pop duo The Veronicas, which consists of Jessica and her twin sister Lisa. She said on Instagram about the project, "Book writing. The truth. It will p*** a lot of people off... but maybe you should have been better?... there's a lot that I've stayed silent on because I was already at a place where I didn't want to be adding flame to the fire. I think that everyone was going to keep doubling down on these things because I was silent. You know, it's like if you ignore the bullies... I got taken advantage of because people knew my hands were sort of tied in that I don't want to create more of a fuss of a situation."

The feud between Ruby and The Veronicas was laid bare after Jessica broke off their on-again-off-again relationship in 2018. Singer Lisa said her relationship with her sister Jessica was strained due to the pair's relationship and the sisters admitted that from 2016 to 2018, the band almost fell apart due to their family rift.

