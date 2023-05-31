Kendra Wilkinson Too Busy to Find Boyfriend as She's Wary of Bringing in 'Some Strange Dude'

Instagram Celebrity

Instead of dwelling on her love life, the 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' star focuses on closing deals as a real estate agent in Los Angeles to make her children 'proud' of her.

AceShowbiz - Kendra Wilkinson wants to make her kids feel "proud" of her. The 37-year-old star - who shares children Alijah, nine, and Hank, 13, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett - becomes a real estate agent in Los Angeles, and Kendra has revealed that she's simply too busy with her career to look for love.

"It just really makes me feel good about myself when I close deals. And my kids are proud of me when I do that. They won't be proud of me if I bring in some strange dude. It's just, like, they're proud of me for closing deals and that's what I wanna continue," the "Kendra Sells Hollywood" star told Us Weekly.

"I'm really grateful for this chance I'm getting in my life, so I don't really know if I date someone … it's, like, I wouldn't wanna take away from this great experience for like, you know, like a date or something."

Meanwhile, Kendra recently revealed that she loves being a single mom - even though she's under "a lot of pressure." The TV star admitted that she's found it tough to balance her parental responsibilities with her new career in the real estate business.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm still learning, but now in season two, I'm officially in the real estate game, so it's a whole different ball game. "I'm still a single mom, it's a lot of pressure - it's a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching."

Despite this, Kendra has enjoyed the challenge of shooting her TV show. She explained, "I love doing TV. I love being a single mom. I love real estate. But sometimes when you know, it just gets to be a lot. A lot of pressure, because, you know, I'm not a perfect person."

