 

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

The 'Kendra Selling Hollywood' star says her love for her former husband will always remain in her heart despite their divorce as she calls him the 'greatest father' in the world.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendra Wilkinson will always has Hank Baskett in her heart. The 37-year-old TV star has hailed her ex-husband, describing Hank as the "greatest father" in the world.

"I'll forever love my ex-husband. He's the greatest father to my kids and that's all I really just ask for. That itself is so good. It's good enough," Kendra - who has Alijah, nine, and Hank, 13, with the former NFL star - told Us Weekly.

Kendra admitted that her love "doesn't just go away." The blonde beauty - who was married to Hank between 2009 and 2018 - shared, "If later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn't just go away. We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know? And my kids are just so happy and they're so taken care of."

Meanwhile, Kendra previously revealed that she doesn't "have a lot of time to date." The "Kendra Sells Hollywood" star actually claimed that she's simply too busy to date anyone. She told E! News, "I don't really focus on dating. I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don't really have a lot of time to date or meet new people."

Kendra also explained that she was fully focused on growing as a real estate agent. She said, "I'm here for a whole new experience in life. I'm here to grow, do bigger, better things. If someone out there wants to match me on that purpose, then let's go, but it's really hard to find that in LA. I'm not out looking for a man. I'm really here to just focus on becoming a better person and just really focus on how to make myself smile before someone else."

