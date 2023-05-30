 

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Lionsgate
Movie

While Chad Stahelski would never say never to directing more Keanu Reeves-starring action Movies, the filmmaker is glad to 'go out on a high' with the fourth installment.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chad Stahelski would give thought to directing more "John Wick" films. Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake has announced that a fifth movie in the action franchise is in development and Chad has confirmed that he would consider making a return if he was provided with the perfect story following the dramatic ending to "John Wick: Chapter 4".

"I'm massively in love with the characters and the world that we've built. Do I want to try other things? Yes, but to be brutally honest with you, if I was smart enough and good enough to come up with a way to continue the story, I would," Chad told Screen Rant.

  Editors' Pick

"It just felt right to end where Keanu and I both just in our hearts and our souls, felt it was good to do what we did. To end it and put a good cap on this and feel satisfied and not go out on it down, but go out on a high. It felt right to end the series like that."

Chad is refusing to give up on "John Wick" completely and would even be tempted to make spin-off films. He explained, "I have no problem. I don't think I'd ever be the guy, 'Oh, no, I've already done that.' I would love to try to do something new because everyone's a challenge. I'm not trying to do an episodic feature thing where they're all the same."

"I would try to different lighting, I would try to do different worlds. You keep trying. And I think I'd find great interest and satisfaction in that. I just haven't thought of it yet," Chad added. "So to answer your question, yes. If something pops in and it works, yeah, I'd love to do it. If I could crack any of those stories that we mentioned, I'd love to."

