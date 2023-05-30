 

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
CBS/ABC
Celebrity

The 'Full House' actor desperately wanted to get rid of his fixation with Disney until he met former 'Mickey Mouse Club' star who will next star as Ken in 'Barbie' movie.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling reportedly loves Disneyland so much he hangs out at the theme park alone. The "Drive" actor, 42, who shares daughters Esmerelda, seven, and Amada, five, with his actress wife Eva Mendes, 49, is starring as Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" film and apparently told John Stamos, 59, he was so fixated on the venue he considered himself a "Disney adult."

"Six or seven years ago, I was like, 'Man, I gotta shed this Disney thing, (because) who's gonna take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? 'I've gotta distance myself from it,' " "Full House" actor John, who has son Billy, five, with his model wife Caitlin McHugh, 37, told actress Keke Palmer, 29, on her "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast.

But he said a dinner party encounter with Ryan changed his mind and led to him embracing his obsession. He said Ryan asked him, "You're a Disney fan, aren't you?"

John added he replied, "I say, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'I'm obsessed. I'm a Disney adult. I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.' " John said he told Ryan, "I go, 'Yeah, me too. I'm a Disney guy too.' " He added, "So that kind of turned the corner for me."

  Editors' Pick

Ryan starred in Disney Channel's "The Mickey Mouse Club" from 1993 to 1995 in a series that also featured fellow future stars including Britney Spears, 41, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera, both 42.

"Barbie" is due out this July and Ryan stars alongside Margot Robbie, 32, as the doll of the title. Ryan said he doubted he could tap into what he called his "Ken-ergy" for the film.

Appearing in a panel discussion at the Warner Bros' ComicCon presentation of the film on 25 April at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, he discussed the film with director Greta, 39, and co-stars including Margot and America Ferrera, 39.

He said, "I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within. If I'm being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn't see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere."

Ryan added that he went from living his life as usual to "one day… bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach." He said, "It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever. Like, 'Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
Related Posts
John Stamos Still 'Cried So Much' About Bob Saget's Death

John Stamos Still 'Cried So Much' About Bob Saget's Death

John Stamos Rejected Ryan Murphy's Offer to Play Bisexual Hooker

John Stamos Rejected Ryan Murphy's Offer to Play Bisexual Hooker

John Stamos Jealous of Late Co-Star Bob Saget Because of This

John Stamos Jealous of Late Co-Star Bob Saget Because of This

John Stamos Says He Would Jump at the Chance to Join MCU

John Stamos Says He Would Jump at the Chance to Join MCU

Latest News
Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'
  • May 31, 2023

Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway
  • May 31, 2023

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux
  • May 31, 2023

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux

DaniLeigh Has Poker Face in Mugshot After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest in Miami
  • May 31, 2023

DaniLeigh Has Poker Face in Mugshot After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest in Miami

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends
  • May 31, 2023

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split
  • May 31, 2023

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy