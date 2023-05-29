Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Instagram Celebrity

While the 'Love on Top' hitmaker's 11-year-old is showing off her dance skills on the stage in Paris, her 5-year-old holds up a sign to show support for her older sister.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' daughters are apparently supportive of each other. When Blue Ivy delivered a surprise performance at the "Love on Top" hitmaker's Paris concert for the "Renaissance" tour, her younger sister Rumi Carter could be seen cheering from her luxury box.

On Friday night, May 26, the 5-year-old attended the show to watch her famous mother and her older sibling entertain concertgoers at Stade de France. She was captured excitedly holding up a big white sign that read, "We love you, Blue!!" when her 11-year-old sibling took the stage by storm. She was accompanied by a friend.

Rumi's supportive gesture was shared by a fan of Queen Bey, who shared a montage video from the City of Light show on Twitter. Over the Saturday, May 27 clip that also displayed the little girl dancing along, a note read, "POV: I saw Beyonce's 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour."

Many were touched by Rumi's support. One in particular gushed, "Ahhhh, she was made for this." Another chimed in, "O wow! Rumi is ready to dance too. They've got it in their blood with confidence for days." A third exclaimed, "To (sic) adorable! Thanks for sharing." A fourth marveled, "Ohhh Thanks for sharing… I love this family affair."

Queen Bey treated her Paris concertgoers to Blue's surprise dance performance on Friday night, May 26. The "Irreplaceable" hitmaker was performing one of her songs titled "MY POWER" when Blue showed up with the other dancers and executed difficult choreography.

Onstage, Blue and Queen Bey donned matching sparkling looks. Blue wore a long-sleeved silver top and a pair of loose long silver pants. She completed the look with a pair of black shades and light-colored sneakers. At one point during the mother-daughter collaboration, Queen Bey yelled, "Give it up for Blue."

Blue herself has been showered with praises for her performance. One Twitter user marveled, "This is so beautiful i can not. She ate the whole 8 count omg." Another joined in, "OMG PERIODDD!!! My niecey blue ate that." A third gushed, "That's who take her place. She already has a Grammy! I can't wait to see Blue out here performing!"

