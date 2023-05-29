 

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour
Instagram
Celebrity

While the 'Love on Top' hitmaker's 11-year-old is showing off her dance skills on the stage in Paris, her 5-year-old holds up a sign to show support for her older sister.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' daughters are apparently supportive of each other. When Blue Ivy delivered a surprise performance at the "Love on Top" hitmaker's Paris concert for the "Renaissance" tour, her younger sister Rumi Carter could be seen cheering from her luxury box.

On Friday night, May 26, the 5-year-old attended the show to watch her famous mother and her older sibling entertain concertgoers at Stade de France. She was captured excitedly holding up a big white sign that read, "We love you, Blue!!" when her 11-year-old sibling took the stage by storm. She was accompanied by a friend.

Rumi's supportive gesture was shared by a fan of Queen Bey, who shared a montage video from the City of Light show on Twitter. Over the Saturday, May 27 clip that also displayed the little girl dancing along, a note read, "POV: I saw Beyonce's 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour."

  Editors' Pick

Many were touched by Rumi's support. One in particular gushed, "Ahhhh, she was made for this." Another chimed in, "O wow! Rumi is ready to dance too. They've got it in their blood with confidence for days." A third exclaimed, "To (sic) adorable! Thanks for sharing." A fourth marveled, "Ohhh Thanks for sharing… I love this family affair."

Queen Bey treated her Paris concertgoers to Blue's surprise dance performance on Friday night, May 26. The "Irreplaceable" hitmaker was performing one of her songs titled "MY POWER" when Blue showed up with the other dancers and executed difficult choreography.

Onstage, Blue and Queen Bey donned matching sparkling looks. Blue wore a long-sleeved silver top and a pair of loose long silver pants. She completed the look with a pair of black shades and light-colored sneakers. At one point during the mother-daughter collaboration, Queen Bey yelled, "Give it up for Blue."

Blue herself has been showered with praises for her performance. One Twitter user marveled, "This is so beautiful i can not. She ate the whole 8 count omg." Another joined in, "OMG PERIODDD!!! My niecey blue ate that." A third gushed, "That's who take her place. She already has a Grammy! I can't wait to see Blue out here performing!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Ditches Oxygen Tube in 'Beautiful Photos' After Weight Loss

'The Little Mermaid' Swims Past 'Fast X' to Top Memorial Day Box Office
Related Posts
Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce Honors Tina Turner During London Concert With Emotional Performance

Beyonce Honors Tina Turner During London Concert With Emotional Performance

Beyonce Leads Concertgoers to Pay Respect to Tina Turner During Paris Show

Beyonce Leads Concertgoers to Pay Respect to Tina Turner During Paris Show

Beyonce Surprises Fans With Daughter Blue Ivy's Dance Performance at Paris Concert

Beyonce Surprises Fans With Daughter Blue Ivy's Dance Performance at Paris Concert

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland